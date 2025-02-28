Starmer tells Trump ‘Everyone wants to see Gaza improved’
At a meeting the US president in Washington, Starmer says 'I believe that the two-state solution is ultimately the only way for a lasting peace in the region'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has reiterated his call for Gaza to be reconstructed and his continued belief in the possibility of a two-state solution at a meeting with Donald Trump in the White House.
In what is being regarded as a highly successful meeting between the two leaders in Washington, the UK Prime Minister again raised the impact his conversation with freed Gaza hostage Emily Damari had on him.
Starmer said to Trump:”We have to do everything we can to ensure that the ceasefire continues so that more hostages can be returned and so that aid can be brought in that’s desperately needed.”
“The last few weeks of the ceasefire have been very impactful,” he added.
“Everyone wants to see Gaza improved,” Starmer said. “The rebuilding has got to happen at pace.”
“And we need to allow Palestinians to return and to rebuild their lives, and we must all support them in doing that,” the PM added.
“And yes, I believe that the two-state solution is ultimately the only way for a lasting peace in the region.”
Trump added, “It’s a terrible situation.”
Later at a press conference, Starmer expressed concern about the BBC’s Gaza documentary How To Survive A War Zone.
He said:”I’ve been concerned about the programme in question…The Secretary of State had a meeting with the BBC.”
Earlier the US president told journalists inside the Oval Office that October 7th must never be allowed to happen again.
The Middle East was not the main focus of the talks though.
A senior Trump administration official later said that they are pleased with Starmer’s commitment to sending British troops to Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement.
The official added that Washington was also satisfied with the British prime minister’s pledge to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP.
Trump offered the PM a trade deal that could exempt the UK from being hit with American tariffs as he hailed the “wonderful” relationship between the two nations.
The US president and Starmer also announced that talks on a “new economic deal” were under way and Trump said that they could happen “very quickly” during a joint press conference in the White House.
Trump also talked up the prospect of an end to the war in Ukraine, saying“I think we’ll have two deals.
“I think we’ll have a deal on ending the war and I think we’re going to end up with a great trade deal with you.”
