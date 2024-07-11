Starmer: Trying to resolve Middle East conflict is ‘solemn duty’ of Labour government
Speaking at NATO press conference, the PM says there is no prospect of viable Palestinian state alongside 'safe and secure Israel at the moment'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has said now Labour are in government “it is our solemn duty to play our full part” in efforts to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.
Speaking at press conference in Washington DC, where he attended the NATO summit, Starmer also appeared to rule out recognition of a Palestinian state before there was a “viable peace process” which incuded a “safe and secure Israel.”
The prime minister was pressed on moving to recognise a Palestinian state without the green light from either America or Israel.
“I’ll determine our policy, not following anyone else,” he insisted.
Speaking to the world’s media Starmer added:”This Council has been a opportunity for us to discuss what our position is in relation to the Middle East.
“Now we are in office it is our solemn duty to play our full part in resolving the conflict, which has to end.
“There must be a ceasefire, that has to allow hostages to be released and I so shudder to think what state they will be in.
“It is desperately needed for a much humanitariean aid to get in, there is a catastrophic situatiion on the ground.”
He then added there “needs to be a foot in the door for a political porcess towards a two state solution.
“A viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel. We don’t have either of those at the moment.
“That is the process we should all work on, discussing it here with colleagues in bilaterals and recognising Palatine as part of that process.”
Starmer said that the process was important “rather than the end of the process because this is a right the Palestinian people have, it’s not a gift ofanyone.”
