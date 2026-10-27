Streeting: I stand by ‘pariah status’ warning over Netanyahu government’s Gaza policy

Defence Minister Wes Streeting has doubled down on his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza, while trying to sidestep direct comment on Israel’s upcoming elections.

Pressed by Channel 4 News presenter Paul McNamara on whether peace in the Middle East would be more likely if Netanyahu were not re-elected, Streeting responded, “As Israelis are going to the polls, and as a British government minister, it’s probably not appropriate for me to comment on their elections.”

When asked if the prospects for peace might improve under a different Israeli leader, Streeting deflected: “That’s for the people of Israel to decide. Our job is to work with whoever the Israeli people elect.”

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But he added:”As a politician, it’s tempting to speculate—perhaps you can guess how I’d vote if I were an Israeli citizen—but I’m not. It’s not for me, or any British government minister, to comment on the outcome of another country’s elections.”

However, the former Health Secretary was unequivocal in standing by his previous remarks that Netanyahu’s government was leading Israel towards “pariah status” due to its actions in Gaza. “I stand by those comments,” he affirmed.

“As a member of the government, I worked hard to ensure our foreign policy recognised that what was happening in Gaza and the West Bank—settler violence, ethnic cleansing, war crimes—needed to be called out. That is now reflected in Andy Burnham’s government’s foreign policy.”

The Ilford North MP insisted that the UK’s criticism of Israel stems from a place of friendship and concern. “We want Israel to succeed as a democracy, to be free, and to be free from terrorism and violence,” he said.

“We also want the same self-determination, peace, and stability for the Palestinian people.”

He made clear the UK’s support for Israel’s right to security, while opposing “Israel’s continued occupation of the Palestinians.”

Streeting concluded by reaffirming the UK government’s commitment to working with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders towards a negotiated two-state solution, which he described as “the only viable solution” for lasting peace in the region.