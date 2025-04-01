Taxi service to ensure vaccination of elderly among winners at MItzvah Day awards

Camp Simcha, Elim Pentecostal Church’s Manna Project, The Jewish Family Centre, The Joely Bear Appeal, C4WS and Vaxi Taxi have been recognised for the enduring charity partnerships they have built with faith communities this year.

They were amongst the initiatives acknowledged for the incredible impact made by Britain’s Jewish and faith communities at Mitzvah Day’s annual prize-giving ceremony at South Hampstead United Synagogue.

The Awards saw winners from many different religions, backgrounds, ages and regions honoured for their social action work to help some of society’s most vulnerable people.

Southgate Progressive Synagogue were presented with the ‘Outstanding British Mitzvah Day’ prize, after holding a month of activities with 140 charitable good deeds taking place.

The synagogue’s Mitzvah Day coordinator Sarah Bendredj said: “Mitzvah Day galvanised our whole community to come together and get involved in social action, from those aged three to 93! To win this award, and have our projects celebrated in this way, makes me very proud.”

Kerem Primary School marked its first Mitzvah Day participation in more than a decade by winning the ‘Outstanding Youth Achievement’ prize for their collections and craft activities to support Sebby’s Corner, (a charity providing essential support to young families in need), Hammerson House and the North London Hospice.

Kerem’s Linda Meyer said: “Doing Mitzvah Day again has served as the catalyst for a year-round commitment to social action, instilling in pupils the profound impact of kindness, and the importance of giving their time, effort and compassion.”

For the ‘Outstanding Interfaith Partnership’ prize selected joint winners: a team of 40 Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Jain and Baha’i volunteers from Worcestershire Interfaith Forum were recognised for 10 years of working together to support patients and staff at the local hospital.

They shared the honour with Hendon School; situated in a Jewish area, with a majority of Muslim pupils, the school’s staff – supported by rabbi-teacher Rabbi Michael Pollak – have taught the children about the Jewish value of doing good for others and how it is shared by all faiths.

Hendon School’s Noelle Doona said: “Mitzvah Day ignited a spirit of interfaith collaboration that has transcended challenges, even as 50% of the school’s students face economic hardships and claim free school meals. Through Mitzvah Day, our pupils have transformed diversity into a strength, forging lasting partnerships and building trust in our community in challenging times.”

The ‘Outstanding Individual’ prize went to Anoohya Anoohya of Spring Grove Care Home, who created a wonderful intergenerational day for residents and received a letter of thanks from the Prime Minister.

The United Synagogue’s Cross Community Zone, along with Jewish Care, won the ‘Stronger Together Award’, reflecting the theme for last year’s Mitzvah Day. Together they created the opportunity for 120 Beni Mitzvah-aged children from 11 Orthodox shuls to spend time with residents of three care homes on Jewish Care’s Betty and Asher Loftus Centre.

The Lincoln Hygiene Bank – an interfaith initiative launched in collaboration with Mitzvah Day in September 2022 – won the ‘Year-Round Award’ for its work collecting and distributing personal hygiene and household cleaning products each week to those struggling financially.

A prize for ‘Best Project by a Business or Office’ saw BCLP Law Firm honoured. Led by BCLP’s Jewish Network, Mitzvah Day brought together more than 50 colleagues from the company’s faith networks to support the charity Comfort Cases by donating and packing items for teenagers moving into foster care homes.

Outstanding International Mitzvah Day was won by the National Council of Jewish Women of Canada – Winnipeg Section, who spearheaded the participation of a record 24 Jewish and non-Jewish community organisations across the city, working together to spread kindness.

The night ended emotionally by honouring two very special women with ‘Mitzvah Mensch Awards’ – the charity’s version of a Lifetime Achievement prize.

Ingrid Segal has been leading the Mitzvah Day events and projects on behalf of Northwood and Ruislip Synagogue for many years – inspiring hundreds of members and interfaith friends to get involved in everything from visiting care homes to supporting Afghan refugees.

Debbie Drapkin, a former projects and partnership manager for Mitzvah Day, left to work for Edgware and Hendon Reform Synagogue – where she spearheaded the community’s involvement – developing worthwhile projects, building new relationships with interfaith friends and bringing the whole community on board. The ceremony took place on the same day as her retirement.

Drapkin said: “Receiving this award really means everything to me – particularly as today is the day I leave the working world and start my life in the volunteering world.”

Guests included Bishop of Edmonton Reverend Canon Dr Anderson Jeremiah, Mayor of Camden Cllr Samata Khatoon, Director of Caritas Westminster Richard Harries and Cllr Rebecca Filer, who all took part in a panel discussion on how social action brings people of different faiths and backgrounds together.

Rather than paying for tickets, attendees were asked to bring non-perishable food items to be donated to New Horizon Youth Centre, which supports young Londoners experiencing homelessness.