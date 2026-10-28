Teen fined after giving Nazi salute outside Borehamwood synagogue
Kamil Mach, 19, made the gesture as Jewish worshippers left the synagogue, prompting police to increase patrols
A teenager has been fined more than £500 after making a Nazi salute outside a synagogue in Borehamwood as Jewish worshippers were leaving.
Kamil Mach, 19, from Watford, appeared at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on 16 October after being charged with a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence.
The incident took place on 9 May outside Borehamwood and Elstree Synagogue in Croxdale Road, Hertfordshire.
Mach was ordered to pay a fine of more than £500, along with a £200 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.
Hertfordshire Police said the incident had caused distress beyond those who witnessed it, with officers stepping up patrols to reassure Jewish residents.
Chief Inspector Ryan Davenport said: “This was a shocking and distressing incident for all who witnessed it, and we know that crimes like this affect the wider community too.
“I hope the news of Mach’s court hearing reassures Jewish residents that antisemitism will be dealt with robustly.
“Everyone has the right to feel safe regardless of their faith, background or beliefs and we will continue protecting all communities across Hertfordshire from hate.”
Davenport acknowledged that Jewish residents were feeling particularly vulnerable and said the force had received government funding to help tackle antisemitism.
He added: “A dedicated team is in place, with increased patrols to provide reassurance. Please do not hesitate to approach officers with any concerns.”
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