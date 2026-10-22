The Bell Review is welcome – but implementation will be the key to change

The Bell Review makes for sobering reading. It holds up a mirror to what young Jewish people have been seeing, hearing and feeling for a long time; that antisemitism in our schools and colleges is a serious issue.

The report is stark in its descriptions of Jewish young people experiencing antisemitism not only as direct abuse, but also through everyday stereotypes, online hostility, a lack of effective institutional responses, and pressure to conceal their Jewish identity. As British Jewish parents, this makes for distressing reading and leaves us questioning the direction our country is taking if a well-integrated sub-section of society no longer feels, or is, safe.

One of the most concerning aspects of the report is that educational professionals aren’t seeing the antisemitism that is clearly happening. Whilst 3 out of 5 of Jewish 16-19 year olds reported experiencing or witnessing antisemitism, only 12% of teachers reported having seen it. This gap in perception seems to represent a broader blind spot where Jewish hatred is not seen for the racism it is.

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The review calls for all schools and colleges to adopt the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism, supported by meaningful teacher training and effective implementation. Currently, only 24% of the schools surveyed use IHRA’s definition. Within hours of the report being published, leading teaching trade union officials were calling this the ‘wrong approach’, signifying the challenges and pushback that many headteachers and governing bodies are likely to face if and when they attempt to act on this recommendation. This raises the question of how schools confront antisemitism if they cannot recognise it, particularly in its contemporary and more subtle forms.

Implementation is the key to change. Sir David Bell’s review must be followed by a clear and accountable implementation strategy. Innovation is necessary to effective implementation. Equality Diversity and Inclusion programmes in recent years have lacked representation of antisemitism.

As the recipient of the largest Department for Education grant to tackle antisemitism in education with students, we are well versed in applying innovative approaches to tackling complex issues within organisations. Our work across the public sector has delivered changes in culture, teamwork and effectiveness, because it has had the courage to be different. Our Bridges & Studios programme offers a fresh new approach to developing belonging and cohesion, and to tackling antisemitism in schools, colleges and universities for young people aged 16 and above. The programme uses methodologies from psychology and behavioural science in guiding young people to engage in meaningful discussions on complex global issues. This blended and experiential approach creates the conditions for respectful and mutual understanding to truly flourish.

The findings of the Bell Review should matter to everyone, not just the Jewish community. But the critical question here is, can British society survive becoming immune to the suffering of a discrete sub-section of society? And what sort of society would Britain be, if this continues? The Bell Review is a call to action – not only to transform the experiences of young people in our education system, but to stand up and to see antisemitism for what it is – a corrosion of all the things that have made British society a place of freedom, democracy and inclusion.

Education has always been a driver for change and should continue to be so. The tipping point for public opinion starts much earlier than when a person reaches the workplace, or even university. The opportunity is here to shape a generation that does not simply know the words ‘Never again’, but understands what they demand from all of us.

Rabbi Dr Samuel Landau is Founder and CEO of Someone Else’s Eyes.

Michele Phillips is Assistant Director of Someone Else’s Eyes