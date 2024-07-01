‘The Democrats’: Labour and Meretz merge to strengthen Israel’s left-wing
Labour Party leader Yair Golan said the two parties would work to replace 'the most terrible government since the establishment of the state'
Israel’s two left-wing parties, Labour and Meretz, announced a merger this weekend after years of internal divide between the two former rivals turned allies.
The two parties issued a joint statement in which they labeled the merger a “historic process that produced, finally, one large and united party, a liberal-democratic Zionist party that will be a political home for a large part of the Israeli population.”
Yair Golan, the new leader of the Labour Party, called the merger a necessary step “on the way to the establishment of the broad home for the liberal democratic public in Israel and is a necessary condition for a change of government.”
“Israel is in its most difficult time and this is the time for decisions – serious security threats, the real danger of annexing millions of Palestinians and the undermining of our delicate fabric of life – all of these require courageous steps. Our public is fighting in the streets to change the face of the country,” Golan said.
“Today we have built a framework that will serve the public as best as possible on the way to promoting elections and replacing the most terrible government since the establishment of the state,” he added.
Meretz secretary general Tomer Reznik said: “The Zionist left is alive and well! We did not unite to return to the Knesset; we united to return to power. The Zionist left is here to grow and get stronger.”
“This union is a double correction – it is also a correction of the past, but it is mainly a correction for the future – because without the union and without the integration of the ideology and ideas of the parties alongside their translation into a significant political force, there will be no correction for Israel. This is the only political body that bravely waves the political, social and civil flag, and Israel must make fateful decisions in these areas,” he added.
In the last election, former Labour leader Merav Michaeli rejected the idea of merging the two parties to prevent vote losses. Meretz ended up not crossing the electoral threshold, causing great anger at Michaeli among left-wing politicians who warned about that exact scenario.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.