‘The golden age for Jews may be finished’ – wake up call delivered at CST fundraiser

Sir Gerald Ronson delivered a blunt assessment of the challenges facing UK Jews at the CST’s annual dinner last night.

Addressing the 1,100 guests in central London, the charity’s founding chairman said: “You may not like to hear it, but the truth is our community has grown soft. Tolerance for Jews is in short supply and the strength of our fight right now will shape our future for years to come.”

Referencing historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, also in attendance, Ronson said: “I saw a recent interview in which Simon spoke about what we are going through right now. He said we Jews have became too comfortable and lost our understanding of antisemitism. He said that we may look back and say that this was a golden age for Jews, but it is now finished. I’ve spent a lifetime fighting antisemitism and I agree with him.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Thanking the government and police for their continued support in the battle against antisemitism, the 85-year-old emphatically declared the need “to project strength, determination and unity”.

Speaking about 7 October 2023 attacks, he added: “Our tragedy was the biggest turn on for the antisemites. They prey on weakness, so be grateful for when they complain about our power. That is why CST stands up to them at every turn. That is why we always ask the same of the politicians and the police.

“This is where we have built our Jewish community and our way of life, having made enormous contributions to British society. That is what we stand for, and CST is the front line.”

His stark comments followed a speech by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who announced places of worship are to be protected from intimidating protests under new legislation.

Praising the work of CST and its volunteers, she reinstated her commitment to keeping the Jewish community safe amidst high levels of antisemitism.

“The work CST does makes the difference every single day between confidence and fear, between safety and danger, between life and death, and we owe you all a huge debt of thanks. For the research and analysis they undertake to expose the scourge of antisemitism, the critical security they provide for hundreds of Jewish communal buildings and events every year, the fact that every week, thousands of British Jews go to school, or to synagogue, more confident in the knowledge that CST are providing protection and support.”

She was thanked by Sir Gerald for more than two decades of friendship, “through good times and bad”.

CST chief executive Mark Gardner thanked CST volunteers, staff and trustees before the screening of a short film showcasing the challenges that the Jewish community has continued to face over the last year.

Reaffirming the charity’s unwavering promise to all Jews in the UK, he said: “It’s been tough. It’s still tough. But we’re stronger for it. All of us. These are extraordinary times, but the longer they continue, the more they simply become the new reality: for us and especially for our children. We will do, all that we can, to deserve your trust. That remains my commitment to all of you; and it is CST’s pledge in the service of our community.”

Also speaking on the evening were Lisa Ronson, who gave the evening’s opening address and CST’s deputy chairman Sir Lloyd Dorfman.

Other guests included Foreign Secretary David Lammy MP and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Commissioner of Police Sir Mark Rowley and Lord Mann of Holbeck Moor.