The Green Party has crossed the line into institutional racism

By voting in favour of the Soviet era resolution that ‘Zionism is racism’, the Green Party has crossed a dangerous line in British politics. It is the first UK party to commit itself to the destruction of a UN member state, to the elimination of a nation that was set up to protect a beleaguered and persecuted people.

By doing so, it has also marked itself out as an institutionally racist organisation that cannot provide a safe space for its Jewish members. Indeed, proof of this came at the conference last weekend when it emerged that the party had had to set up a ‘safe room’ to protect Jewish members. Such a room would only have been necessary to protect those members from a torrent of unending hostility and prejudice from anti-Zionists.

There are so many ways in which this motion is directly and unequivocally antisemitic. It translates as racist, a core part of how Jews define themselves. Most surveys show that a vast majority of Jewish people consider themselves Zionist and have a deep and meaningful attachment to the people and land of Israel. It is entirely reasonable to conclude that the Green Party now views most Jews as racist, sees Judaism as a racist faith and regards Jewish institutions as inherently suspect. It amounts to the dehumanisation of an entire minority.

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Anti-Zionism denies Jews the right to a safe haven. Over the last eight decades, when Jews were being forced out of the USSR, Poland, Arab states or war-torn African nations, Israel was often their prime destination. Israel alone spearheaded efforts to rescue Jews from Ethiopia when that country was being ravaged by a merciless civil war. By seeking the end of the Jewish state, these party grandees ride roughshod over Israel’s protective status and spit in the face of Jews seeking shelter.

This anti-Zionist motion is harmful because it directly incites violence against Jews, whether those in Israel or outside it. The motion calls to destroy the Jewish state and replace it with a ‘single democratic Palestinian state in all of historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital’. But Israelis are in no mood to commit an act of national suicide, as the Greens well know. That is why the motion backs the ‘right of the Palestinian people to resistance and liberation from Israeli occupation’.

That sounds like a justification of the appalling 7 October attacks. The barbaric Hamas invasion, which led to the murder of some 1,200 people, the rape and mutilation of women, the killing of entire families and the taking hostage of over 250 people, is increasingly seen as a justified response to Israeli ‘occupation’, even though Gaza had not been occupied for nearly 20 years.

This motion fundamentally discriminates against Jews by subjecting them to a purity test, namely whether they fully and unequivocally dissociate themselves from Israel, Zionism and Jewish institutions in general. Until they do so, they are under suspicion, treated as second-class citizens with an agenda to hide. The Green Party’s motion falls foul in this area because it rejected an amendment which would have protected Jewish people from disciplinary proceedings if they belonged to ‘Zionist’ synagogues or other communal organisations. Think about this carefully: the party has just told vulnerable members of a party, some of whom will have experienced antisemitism, that they will not be protected from being ostracised and hounded just for practising their faith. It is truly vile and reprehensible.

Finally, if any Jews remain in the Green Party, they will face a hostile environment in which they are smeared and vilified by their peers. They will be castigated as supporters of genocide, framed as lovers of apartheid and likened to depraved child killers. In short, every lie and every calumny of the modern anti-Israel movement will be placed at their door, as if Jewish members are combatants on a Middle Eastern battlefield rather than the friends, neighbours and colleagues one meets on a daily basis.

The simple truth is that the Green Party, a one-time bastion of environmental concerns, has been infiltrated by Trotskyists and Islamists and consumed by a hateful ideology that targets Jews everywhere, rather like the KKK or the BNP. The accusation that Zionism is racism is in reality a confession. It is the Green Party that is saturated with racism and now stands in urgent need of deradicalisation.

The motion is surely a direct violation of the Equality Act. The landmark piece of legislation lists ‘religion or belief’ as a protected characteristic and notes that a service provider must not discriminate against, harass or victimise a person requiring those services. Zionism is one such belief.

Thus, there is only one appropriate response, namely to refer the Green Party to the Equality and Human Rights Commission for being institutionally racist to Jews. Until their resolution is rescinded, the Greens need to be shunned, condemned and ostracised. They should be treated with the same disdain one would show to a Nazi or fascist party that decided to single out a minority for vilification. The Green Party’s platform is officially racist towards Jews, and that is a mark of shame and depravity in twenty-first-century Britain.