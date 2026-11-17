Yes, that Dan Evans. At the Old Bailey he estimated that, at the News of the World alone, he had hacked the phones of roughly 200 people and accessed around 1,000 voicemails. He told the court he had accessed even more at the Sunday Mirror.

He pleaded guilty to two conspiracies to intercept communications, conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office after paying a police officer and a prison officer for information, and perverting the course of justice after making a false statement in Kelly Hoppen’s civil case. In 2014 he was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for a year, and 200 hours of unpaid work. This time, the material was publicly available.

From the absurd to the ridiculous. It turns out the government has handed £266,221 of taxpayers’ money to a company run by two of the people behind Byline Times. The two Local News Fund grants went to Bylines Networks Ltd for local publishing and technology projects. As The Spectator reported, Peter Jukes and Steve Colegrave are directors of both companies. Statements also attributed by The Spectator to Mike Galsworthy, Bylines Network’s founder, described Bylines Network’s ten outlets as “local citizen versions of Byline Times” produced using a “white label version of their website” with legal, technical and funding support from Byline Times.

Byline somehow decided that the people whose motives needed six months of examination were the people calling out antisemitism. Take Gary Lineker, one of the article’s main examples, who shared a post about the evils of Zionism illustrated with a rat. Byline can tell you how often people amplified the criticism, how many pointed out that Nazi propaganda depicted Jews as rats, and how often two accounts posted within the same minute. Byline itself says those figures can’t establish who directs whom.

So what does the diagram tell you about why so many people saw that rat and immediately knew what they were looking at?

I get it, I really do. It must be incredibly frustrating to be told by Jews that what you thought was the very height of anti-racism looks, from where we’re standing, like good old-fashioned racism. Moving beyond any individual to looking at the ‘anti-Israel’ movement in general, apparently people should be free to compare Israelis to Nazis, suggest an antisemitic attack was a false flag or offer up what they see as justification or context for the 7 October massacre without somebody being rude enough to mention antisemitism.

It’s just not fair that if you call for the dismantling of the only Jewish state while barely giving a thought to what governments do in China, Saudi Arabia, Sudan or Yemen, some of us might have a question about how you arrived at that particular moral priority.

How very de rigueur of the proudly anti-racist progressive left, offering up a network diagram for a trope as old as racism itself. Byline says its figures can’t establish who directs whom, yet its headline calls what it found an “influence operation”. That leap is precisely what troubles me.

I get it, I really do. It must be incredibly frustrating to be told by Jews that what you thought was the very height of anti-racism looks, from where we’re standing, like good old-fashioned racism.

The myth of a secret Jewish conspiracy has been used to justify expulsions, incite pogroms and portray the persecution that culminated in the Holocaust as self-defence. It’s a wonderfully convenient line of suspicion, an age old playbook. Once you’ve decided that Jews speaking up about antisemitism need explaining, every new voice gives you another dot to connect. So the rat gets a footnote, the people who recognised it, who called it out, they get a six-month investigation.

Anyway, back to the investigation. My feed supplied a cast list of its own as the piece went round. Adnan Hussain MP, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Crawford, Misan Harriman, Andrew Feinstein, Gary Lineker, Zack Polanski and so on. All sharing the same article in quick succession.

The connection is fairly obvious. They’ve all put their views on Israel or Zionism on the public record, and there’s plenty in that record I find troubling. Andrew Feinstein has described Israel itself as founded on ideas of white supremacy. Zack Polanski accused Britain of participating in what he calls genocide in Gaza and leads a political party who just made it their official position that Zionism is Racism. Adnan Hussain, posted on X regarding Gaza, stating, “We’re on the concentration camp stage. Gas chambers next?” Comparing Israeli military actions to the Holocaust, using Nazi imagery as a racialised statement, a breach of the IHRA definition on antisemitism. Mehdi Hasan, more Holocaust comparisons, claiming that the conflict in Gaza was “worse than a lot of previous genocides, Rwanda, even the Holocaust”, subsequently deleted.

Then of course there’s Lineker and the rat image. You can see why an article casting the people who challenge them as an influence operation might appeal to this particular crowd. They shared it, their followers saw it.

I wonder if you already knew what you wanted to find, whether you could make quite a diagram out of that.