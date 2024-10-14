‘The privilege of my life’: Masorti chief executive steps down

The chief executive of Masorti Judaism is stepping down early next year.

Rachel Sklan has been in post for nearly two years, prior to which she was deputy chief executive of the conservative Jewish movement for three years, and director of the movement’s youth arm, Noam.

Jewish News understands that Sklan plans to stay on until January and the movement will be advertising to recruit her replacement imminently.

Masorti Judaism co-chairs, Joe Carlebach and Miriam Farbey, said: “Rachel’s time as CEO has included the most challenging year for Anglo-Jewish leaders in recent memory. In the complex aftermath of the tragic events of October 7, Rachel has created spaces for our communities to come together to mourn, to listen and to learn. Masorti has expanded under Rachel’s stewardship, now numbering 4,500 families in 14 communities across the UK.

“Her team has delivered an extensive programme of training and development for lay leaders and Rabbis and projects that will benefit members for years to come, from LGBT+ inclusion to the Shema Koleinu prayer website, as well as thoughtful support to our communities, particularly those newly emerging.”

They added: “With the Jewish journey of our children and young people always top of mind, Rachel has steered Noam to its strongest-ever position: nearly 400 children and young people attended our recent summer camps. Her relationship-building ethos will be sorely missed and is reflected in a rejuvenated and purposeful professional team who will continue to deliver our strategy for growth.”

Rachel Sklan said: “It has been the privilege of my life to have worked for the Masorti movement for the past 13 years, starting as Director of Noam, and finishing as CEO. I have seen the movement grow and develop, navigate challenges and learn to be better and strive to pursue our goals. It is with a heavy heart that I will be stepping down as CEO in the secular new year, to pursue my other passion in life, psychotherapy, and group work.

“I leave Masorti Judaism at an exciting juncture in its course. Our Jewish values have never been more relevant and needed, our communities are thriving and stronger than ever, our youth are engaged and take ownership of their Jewish identity, and we are producing incredible leaders. With an incredible team of professionals and lay leaders I know the future will be bright in these difficult days.”