Thousands demand end to war at Israeli-Palestinian peace conference
The speakers ranged from people who lost loved ones on October 7, to world-renowned historian Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, as well as Palestinians from the West Bank
Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians gathered for a peace conference in Tel Aviv earlier this week, calling for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.
The event, titled “Its Time: The Great Peace Conference”, was held at Tel Aviv’s Menora Mivtachim Arena on Monday, with a large screen reading: “It’s time to reach a deal. To stop the war. To make peace.”
The speakers ranged from people who lost loved ones on October 7, to world-renowned historian Prof. Yuval Noah Harari, as well as Palestinians from the West Bank.
“On my journey, I learned that hope isn’t something you lose, or something you find, or something that you wait for until it finds you. Hope is something you make,” Maoz Inon, whose parents were killed in the Hamas-led massacre on October 7, said in his speech at the rally.
David Davidi-Brown, Chief Executive of New Israel Fund UK, told Jewish News how moving it was to be together with thousands of Israelis, Jewish and Palestinian citizens, “including those who have lost loved ones to the Hamas attacks and ensuing war in Gaza.”
“Alongside many New Israel Fund partners and longstanding advocates of peace, there were plenty of new people at the event – younger leaders, faith leaders, and politicians. They might not agree on everything, but they all see the urgent need for finding a different way forward from the horrors of war to a safer shared future.”
“I was inspired by the many younger leaders taking responsibility to “create an alternative where both peoples have security and peace” and “to end the cycle of bloodshed because we understand that our destiny is in our hands. The event ended with a rousing performance of ‘Shir laShalom’.”
Davidi-Brown said his earliest memories of that song were the days following the assassination of Yitzak Rabin.
“The history of this conflict is filled with painful moments, yet also surprising turning points. Six years after the Yom Kippur war, Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty. Hearing this song of peace again and seeing the renewal of a broader larger peace camp, perhaps this can be one of those moments where the situation turns again towards a more hopeful, peaceful and secure future,” he said.
Prof. Harari, who has spoken at demonstrations against the Netanyahu government the past year, said “war isn’t a law of nature – it is a human choice.”
“And at any moment, it is possible to make a different choice, and start to make peace. True, we have tried to make peace in the past, and we weren’t good at it. So what? We haven’t been that good at making war, either, which doesn’t prevent us from making another one, and another one. All these wars have led us to the abyss. It’s time to give peace another chance,” he added.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.