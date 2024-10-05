Three generation cyclists raise £6,000 for World Jewish Relief
Grandfather, son and grandson complete London to Brighton ride
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Three generations of the same family have taken part in the annual London to Brighton bike ride — and raised £6,000 and rising for World Jewish Relief.
Jack Swindon, 30, his uncle Leonard Rau, 54, and his grandfather Anthony Rau, 87, all took to their wheels to cycle the 55 miles between London and Brighton.
The family picked World Jewish Relief as their chosen charity because there is a connection with the refugee children of the Second World War, the “kinder”, many of whom were rescued by the predecessor to WJR, the Central British Fund (CBF).
Jack explained: “My other grandfather came to Britain on the Kindertransporte. About five years ago, my grandfather Anthony (who is British-born) and my uncle Leonard took part in a charity bike ride from Berlin to London for the 80th anniversary of the arrival of the Kindertransporte”. That event took two weeks, but the family had been bitten by the cycling bug.
London to Brighton is comparatively easier and the Rau-Swindon crew took just under five hours to complete the ride. “My grandfather has been cycling his whole life but he hasn’t done anything of this magnitude before”, Jack told JN. “Even the Berlin ride didn’t demand this number of miles in one day.”
Anthony Rau, a member of St John’s Wood Synagogue, is the son of a doctor from Berlin ,who was involved in working with CBF. He said the London to Brighton ride was “either my idea or Leonard’s. When Leonard was in prep school I used to take him on the crossbars of my bike, totally illegally. Leonard is now a much keener cyclist. He lives in Chicago and does lots of long-distance rides and is very fit”.
He remembered as a boy his father, cousins and family friends being “really, really involved in the welfare of the ‘orphans’”. So when World Jewish Relief announced its Berlin bike ride, Anthony Rau immediately said he wanted to take part. Leonard flew over from Chicago to join him and repeated the trip this time round for London to Brighton.
Anthony Rau haș now set up a club at his synagogue which will tour areas of Jewish London — on bikes. “Cyclostyle” has made its first trip looking at some of the old Jewish cemeteries in the capital’s East End.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.