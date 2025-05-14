Three neo-Nazis found guilty of race war plot to attack UK shuls and mosques

Three Nazi-worshipping extremists have been found guilty of planning terrorist attacks on synagogues and mosques as part of an attempt to spark a race war in the UK.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court heard how Christopher Ringrose, 34, Marco Pitzettu, 25, and Brogan Stewart, 25, regarded themselves as National Socialists or Nazis, and were preparing to use the more than 200 weapons they had amassed, including machetes, swords, crossbows and an illegal stun gun.

The three defendants had formed a group called Einsatz 14 in January 2024, with “like-minded extremists” who wanted to “go to war for their chosen cause”.

In a comment made under former Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Stewart was revealed to have told the group: “Hitler did more for his people than any politician. And for Britain to have a p*** and zionist in charge of the country is absolutely outrageous.”

The trio, who are not believed to have met in the real world before they appeared together in the dock of a court, were arrested when security services believed an attack was imminent after undercover officers infiltrated their online group, the court heard.

During the nine-week long trial Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “These extremists were plotting violent acts of terrorism against synagogues, mosques and an Islamic Education Centre. By their own admission, they were inspired by SS tactics and supremacist ideology.

“Had Christopher Ringrose managed to completely finish building the 3D-printed semi-automatic firearm that he had started to, it could have been used leading to devastating consequences.”

A video that Stewart posted of himself wearing a German army helmet, a Nazi armband and a skull face covering was shown to the jury.

At the time of his arrest Ringrose had 3D-printed the components of a semi-automatic firearm and was trying to get the remaining parts.

It also emerged that an undercover officer called Blackheart had asked him about the group’s ideology.

Stewart replied: “Personally, I’ve taken inspiration from the SS”, and added: “I also hope that we can extort political rivals and potentially plan operations to meet migrants landing on our beaches and deal with them.

“As the race war comes to unfold I’d expect members to stand by, wait for orders and deploy to combat our…”

Stewart had sent the officer a list of “standard uniform” for Einsatz 14 which included a Black SS helmet, “mask, balaclava, skull face mask or anything to hide identity” as well as a Swastika armband, although the defendant said this was “Not a given. It must be earned”.

Meanwhile the court heard how potential recruits were sent a vetting form with questions such as: “What is your opinion on the historic paramilitary force, the SS?” and “Out of so many different options, who would you say you hold most of your hatred for – kikes, n******, shitskins, fags etc and why”.

Discussing potential targets at the end of January 2024, the group named a mosque in Leeds.

On Wednesday a jury rejected claims the defendants were fantasists with no intention of carrying out their threats.

Ringrose, of Cannock, Staffordshire, Pitzettu, of Mickleover, Derbyshire and Stewart, of Tingley, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, were found guilty of a charge of preparing acts of terrorism and charges of collecting information likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

Ringrose was also convicted of manufacturing a prohibited weapon. Pitzettu pleaded guilty to obtaining an illegal stun gun at a previous hearing.

The defendants will be sentenced on July 17.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cutts, told them: “You must all expect substantial custodial sentences”.