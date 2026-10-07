Tony Blair joins David Ellison’s Skydance as board adviser

Tony Blair has been appointed a board adviser to Skydance, the media and entertainment group led by David Ellison following Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Blair will act in a personal capacity, bringing international leadership experience to the company’s strategy. His appointment was announced alongside new directors Ynon Kreiz, Laurene Powell Jobs and Bobby Kotick.

Ellison is the son of Jewish-American technology billionaire Larry Ellison, the Oracle co-founder whose financial backing has helped support his son’s Hollywood expansion.

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Ellinson said: “Tony has led at the highest levels of government, respected for his intellect, strategic vision and ability to bring people together around bold, forward-looking ideas. His global perspective and insight will be invaluable as we turn ambition into results, adding that “together with our other directors, they bring the experience and fresh perspectives we need to build Skydance into an extraordinary company, one that honours the legacies of Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery while setting a bold course for the future.

“United by a commitment to creative excellence, innovation and long-term shareholder value, this Board will help us empower our teams, strengthen our businesses and deliver exceptional entertainment to audiences around the world.”

Kreiz, Skydance’s co-chief executive, is Israeli-American and previously led Mattel, where he helped bring Barbie to the cinema. Born and raised in Israel, he has spoken about the importance of his Israeli background to his identity.

Blair is executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, a not-for-profit organisation helping leaders govern in the age of artificial intelligence. Skydance said his experience and commitment to innovation would help shape its strategic priorities.

Powell Jobs, founder of Emerson Collective, and former Activision chief executive Kotick join as independent directors. Ellison praised their experience in journalism, investment and building entertainment franchises.

David Ellison remains chairman and chief executive. The group’s brands include Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO, CBS and CNN.