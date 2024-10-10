Tories highlight postponed Braverman uni appearance in free speech debate in Commons

Shadow education secretary Damian Hinds has cited claims that “militant pro-Palestinian protesters” caused a planned appearance by Suella Braverman at Cambridge University to be postponed to challenge the government approach to free speech legislation.

Tory frontbencher Hinds told the Commons: “This evening, a member of this House was due to speak at an event at Cambridge University. It will not go ahead as planned because of safety concerns.

“Now, it is absolutely not for us to question operational decision making, but it absolutely is for us to question this Government about legislation and the effects direct, indirect and chilling, of the decisions that they have made since coming to office.

“Last year, the Higher Education Freedom of Speech Act became law. In the end having attracted cross party support after extensive working with students and academics, it passed all stages in Parliament, it received royal assent.

“The act is about protecting free speech on campus, including for visiting speakers, and it’s about academic freedom to challenge conventional wisdom and put forward unpopular or controversial opinions but in July this year, the new Secretary of State decided not to commence it. She decided that without any parliamentary debates.”

Defending the decision of Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to pause the implementation of the Higher Education Freedom of Speech, minister Catherine McKinnell said the Government is “absolutely committed to freedom of speech”, but had listened to the concerns of minority groups, including the Jewish community, about the new legislation.

Groups such as the Union of Jewish Students had raised concerns that the previous Tory government’s legislation would allow Holocaust denial and conspiracy theories to circulate freely on campuses, at a time when Jewish students were already under pressure from rising antisemitism.

“By stepping back from the legislation to reflect on what measures introduced are needed, the Government is taking a pragmatic approach to ensuring that higher education remains that space for constructive dialogue, that home of diverse opinions. It should not be a battleground for ideological clashes,” said Education minister McKinnell .

Conservative MP Bob Blackman, who is the chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Israel, said that academics’ and students’ rights need protecting when the Government reintroduces the Bill.

Mr Blackman, who is also the chairman of the Backbench Business Committee, said: “The sad reality is that Jewish students, Jewish academics feel threatened right now by antisemites, let’s call them out for what they are, antisemites.

“They must be free to exercise freedom of speech. So will she in this consideration, make sure those rights are going to be absolutely upheld with whatever the Government comes forward with.”

The Liberal Democrats’ universities spokesman Ian Sollom said: “We should take legitimate concern seriously and should not ignore those that exist within Jewish communities, including universities. What work is the minister undertaking to ensure that Jewish staff and students feel safe and welcome in our communities?”

Education minister Catherine McKinnell said: “The rise in antisemitic abuse on higher education campuses is deeply concerning and something that this Government takes extremely seriously. We regularly meet with Universities UK to discuss what support they are offering to Jewish students on campus and how they are tackling antisemitic abuse. We also meet regularly with the Union of Jewish Students, University Jewish Chaplaincy and the Community Security Trust and we will continue to do so to make sure that we get this right.”

Graham Stringer, Labour MP for Blackley and Middleton South, said pressure from the Chinese government is “at the bottom” of Phillipson’s decision to pause implementation of the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023.

McKinnell replied: “I absolutely can reassure him that that was not a factor in making this decision.

“It is very much about making sure we take the time to consider options for the future of this act, to make sure that we get it right.”