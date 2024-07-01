Tory student group apologises after footage shows members dancing to Nazi song
UJS condemns accuses members of University of Warwick Conservative Association of 'blatant and unhinged support' for Nazism after footage shows them singing Nazi song Erika
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The University of Warwick Conservative Association has been forced to apologise after students were filmed singing and dancing to a Nazi song at an annual black-tie dinner.
Footage obtained by the Sunday Times, taken at a UWCA chairman’s dinner two weeks ago, showed people singing Erika – a song that was used by the armed forces of Nazi Germany.
The Union of Jewish Students accused those in the video of engaging in “blatant and unhinged support” for Nazism.“Glorification of the Nazis has no place in our society, especially on campus… We expect swift and decisive action from the University of Warwick and the Conservative Party.” added the UJS in a statement.
A video showed a group of UWCA members dressed in black-tie for the event drunkenly singing the lyrics to Erika in German.
Warwick University Conservative Association held its annual “chairman’s dinner” last month at Wroxall Abbey, a hotel near Leamington Spa, where the historian David Starkey spoke and a share of the proceeds was donated to Help for Heroes, the veterans’ charity.
After the meal, a member of the association approached the DJ and asked him to play Erika, a song composed in 1938 by Herms Niel, who served as a trooper leader in the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing, the Sturmabteilung, or SA.
Herms Niel, who composed Erika, appears in a famous 1930s photograph conducting the marching band of the Reich Labour Service at a rally ground.
The UWCA said it “condemned the behaviour exhibited during this video and apologises for any offence that has been caused’.It added: “The song Erika was playing for a brief period. Once we became aware of the song being played and what it represents, an exec member spoke to the DJ, and it was immediately turned off.
“We have subsequently found that the song was requested by a lone member directly to the DJ. We stress that it was not included in the preplanned music selection handed to the DJ.”
A spokesperson for the Conservative Party said: “There is no place for racism in the Conservative Party and we will always ensure appropriate action is taken against any member who acts in ways that are not in accordance with our values of tolerance and respect.”
The party said the student group was not connected to it.
A spokesperson for Warwick University said: “We have been made aware of this video and the allegations surrounding it, which are extremely troubling.
“Behaviour like this is reprehensible and we are disappointed to see our students involved.
“The university is reviewing the material disclosed to us via our reporting service and has notified the Student’s Union.”We have requested a meeting with the Jewish Society to assist with our review.”
