Trump threatens more attacks on Iran ‘if peace does not come quickly’
Trump also said he and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu had worked together “like perhaps no team has ever worked before"
President Donald Trump said he hoped there would be no need for more strikes like the ones he ordered late Saturday on Iran’s nuclear sites — but he said he was prepared to act again if needed.
In a four-minute address broadcast from the White House, Trump called the U.S. bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran “a spectacular military success” and said they were essential for curbing the danger posed by the Iranian regime. He also said now was the time for Iran to accept conditions for peace or risk further attacks.
“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated,” Trump said. “Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.”
Trump delivered the speech — with Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth behind him — about two hours after he announced the strikes on Iran. They came nine days after Israel initiated an offensive against Iran’s nuclear program and just over a day after Trump said he would decide whether to join the conflict “within two weeks.”
Trump praised the Israeli military and Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that the pair had worked together “like perhaps no team has ever worked before” — a potential dig at those who feared there was growing daylight between the two world leaders.
“We’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel,” Trump said.
“I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done, and most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades,” he added. “Hopefully we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that’s so.”
But then he said again that he would be prepared to act if he deemed it necessary — and indicated that a next attack would be more substantial.
“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump said.
“Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far and perhaps the most lethal, but if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added. “Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.