Two Iranian men charged with suspected terror plot targeting Manchester Jewish community

Two Iranian men who arrived in the UK on small boats have been charged over an alleged plot to target the Jewish community in the Manchester area ahead of Yom Kippur, Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) has confirmed

Salam Ahmadyan, 36, of Liverpool, and Rahman Salehi, 34, of Salford, were arrested in Manchester on Sunday, September 20, and were both charged on Friday with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Jewish News understands the two individuals charged are Iranian nationals who arrived via small boat in 2020 and 2023. One was granted asylum, and the other has a live asylum claim.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It is alleged that the two men were in contact with an overseas third party who may be in Iran in relation to the plot, CTP said.

Both men have been remanded in custody to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:”These recent events are a stark reminder of the threats posed against this country from both terrorists and foreign state actors.

“Two suspects have been charged with planning a terrorist attack against Jewish communities in Manchester. This news will be deeply distressing for our Jewish communities, coming so soon after Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. I know this will be especially true in Manchester, as we mark one year since the terrorist attack at Heaton Park Synagogue.

“The fact both suspects arrived by small boat several years ago is a reminder of the importance of our relentless work to tackle illegal migration into this country. While numbers are down, I know there is more we must do.”

It is alleged that Salehi and Ahmadyan, on or before September 20 2026, with the intention of committing acts of terrorism, or assisting another to commit such acts, engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention.

This includes communicating with others using encrypted applications to acquire components to assemble a homemade explosive device; acquiring a document entitled “steps for making (a) powder chlorine and car brake oil/fluid bomb”; acquiring video material containing instructions on how to manufacture or assemble an improvised explosive device; acquiring liquids, components and equipment required in order to manufacture or assembling an improvised explosive device; using the internet to identify and research potential targets for attack; acquiring images, plans and maps of potential targets for attack; and conducting reconnaissance of potential locations for attack.

As part of the investigation, searches at addresses in Epworth Street, Liverpool, and Lancaster Road, Salford, were carried out.

On Friday night the Home Secretary added:“It would be inappropriate to comment further on this case. But I can say that we will be unrelenting in our efforts to protect our Jewish communities, root out antisemitism in this country, and maintain our border security.

“It is no secret that this country faces a range of serious threats from the Iranian regime. They target our Jewish communities and try to silence their critics overseas, often through proxies and criminal networks to hide their involvement.

“The Prime Minister has been clear there are strong indications of Iran’s involvement in the events near RAF Fairford. We are responding to these threats with new powers and record funding to disrupt hostile activity. I’m grateful to our police and intelligence agencies for the exceptional work they do every day to keep us safe.”

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), said: “These are extremely serious charges and allegations, and have come about from a joint CTP investigation, working closely with our partners in the security services.

“This investigation has led to the disruption of what we believe to have been a plot targeting the Jewish community in Manchester.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any ongoing threat to the public in relation to this matter, but as always, we would ask that people remain vigilant and contact police with any concerns.

“I’m aware that the news of this alleged plot coming during the High Holy day period has caused a great deal of concern to the Jewish community, as well as with the wider public.

“It also coincides with the anniversary of the devastating terrorist attack last year at Heaton Park synagogue and comes in a wider context of increasing antisemitic incidents across the UK, so we are very aware that this will likely increase what were already heightened concerns amongst the Jewish community.”

Greater Manchester Police Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “We know how concerning this news will be to Jewish communities in Greater Manchester, and beyond.

“We know this is particularly acute on the calendar anniversary of last year’s terrorist atrocity at the Heaton Park synagogue, and during the Jewish High Holy days.

“We continue to work hand in glove locally with community leaders, the Community Security Trust, and our local policing teams, and nationally with Counter Terrorism Police London which have been leading this investigation.

“Our ongoing and robust policing plans within the Jewish communities will endure, and the public can expect to see continued visibility with officers providing engagement and security.”

On Monday 5 October, the trial will begin for three men who are alleged to have assisted a foreign intelligence service, namely Iran’s.

This is the first National Security Act 2023 trial for activity on behalf of Iran.