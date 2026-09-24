Two Palestinians charged with plot to kill Ben Gvir

Two Palestinians have been indicted after being accused of planning a series of terror attacks against Israelis, including the assassination of far right politician Itamar Ben Gvir.

In a joint statement from Israeli police and the Shin Bet, authorities described how the accused, both from the city of Nablus, began planning in late 2023, going on to recruit likeminded individuals and amassing an arsenal of guns and other weapons.

Different ideas understood to have been discussed by the two accused included the kidnapping of soldiers, the killing of both Israeli civilians and IDF troops, and attacks using vehicles filled with explosives. The notion of killing Ben Gvir, Israel’s Security Minister, is believed to have emerged in 2024 after the Palestinian pair saw footage of Ben Gvir visiting the scene of a terror attack. This allegedly led them to plan a terror attack with the intention of subsequently drawing Ben Gvir to the site, at which point a drone would be used to kill him. The police and Shin Bet said that attempts had been made to purchase drone parts from China for this purpose.

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The indictments of the pair were issued by the IDF Military Advocate General in the West Bank; Israeli police had successfully applied on several occasions for the custody of the pair to be extended while the case was being put together.

Ben Gvir, who leads the far right “Jewish Power” party, responded to news of the indictments by claiming that this was the eleventh time there had been a plot to assassinate him, but that God had protected him. He went on to promise that “this will not deter me and will not frighten me. I will continue to lead a harsh policy in the prisons, I will continue to lead the policy of demolishing illegal construction in the Negev, and I will continue to ensure the death penalty law we passed is implemented.”