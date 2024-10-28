UK backs call for Israel to halt proposed move to end all cooperation with UNRWA

The UK has backed claims that “Israel’s international reputation as a democratic country would be deeply harmed” if the Knesset goes ahead with a proposed bill ending all cooperation with the Palestinian relief agency UNRWA.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer both called for UNRWA to be allowed to “continue its lifesaving work in Gaza and the West Bank” as legislation to block relations with the agency was set to be voted on in Israel.

Criticism of the Palestinian relief agency has mounted in Israel in the aftermath of October 7 following revelations that some UNRWA employees were supportive of the Hamas atrocity.

Nine staff members at the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were fired in August after an investigation following allegations by Israel that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7th massacre.

Other claims have centred on the continued use of UNRWA facilities by Hamas in Gaza since Israel launched its war on the terror organisation.

But the UK and six other European foreign ministries are now urging Benjamin Netanyahu to intervene saying: “It is crucial that Unrwa and other UN organisations be fully able to deliver humanitarian aid and their assistance to those who need it most, fulfilling their mandates effectively.”

“The UK and international partners have set out our grave concerns about proposed Israeli Knesset legislation aimed at revoking @UNRWA’s privileges and immunities, added Lammy in a post on X. “Israel must abide by its obligations and ensure UNRWA can continue its lifesaving work in Gaza and the West Bank.”

In the statement by the foreign ministers of Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom it was added””UNRWA has taken steps to address allegations regarding individual employees’ support for terrorist organizations and demonstrated its willingness to pursue and implement reform of internal processes in line with the independent review of April 2024, led by Ms. Catherine Colonna, on UNRWA neutrality.

“We call on UNRWA to continue its path of reform as a priority, demonstrating its commitment to the principle of neutrality, and ensure that its activities remain entirely in line with its mandate. We will continue to actively monitor and support this process.”

Falconer meanwhile spoke at Sunday’s Haaretz conference at JW3, where he told the sell-out event:”“We are deeply concerned by legislation currently under consideration by the Israeli Knesset which would critically undermine Unrwa. It is neither in Israel’s interest nor realistic.

“Given the agency’s vital role in delivering aid and essential services at a time when more aid should be getting into Gaza, it is deeply harmful to Israel’s international reputation as a democratic country that its lawmakers are taking steps that would make the delivering of food, water, medicines and healthcare more difficult.”

Most countries withdrew funding for the UN agency because of the Israeli allegations over October 7th.

In July, the UK joined other countries that had resumed funding since then, leaving the US, UNRWA’s single biggest donor, as the only country not to have restarted donations.

UNRWA employs 13,000 people in Gaza and has provided aid for Palestinian refugees since 1949.