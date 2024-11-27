UK courts would consider immunity over Netanyahu arrest, Downing Street confirms
Following the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for the Israeli PM, it has emerged that UK courts would look at 'various issues including immunity' if he travelled here
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK courts WOULD consider whether Benjamin Netanyahu was immune from arrest if he travelled to the UK, Jewish News understands.
A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that immunity for the Israeli Prime Minister would be among the issues considered by our domestic courts as it decided on whether to enforce the ICC’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu, his former defence chief, and a Hamas leader.
Keir Starmer’s spokesperson also pointedly refused to comment on whether private conversations had taken place between the UK and Israel to offer clarity on our position in regards to the International Criminal Court.
No.10 faced increased pressure to clarify its stance over any Netanyahu arrest after France concerned Netanyahu is covered by immunity as a sitting head of government, because Israel is not a state member of the ICC.
Like France, the UK was among states that announced they would uphold the court’s decision, although officials have not explicitly said they would arrest Netanyahu.
Asked whether the UK would follow the French with confirmation that Netanyahu was immune from arrest, Keir Starmer’s spokesperson said he could not comment on specific cases.
But he added the domestic legal process in the UK would assess “various issues including immunity” as part of a legal process that would be used for the first time here to decide whether to enforce an arrest of the Israeli PM.
“We would not want to preempt the domestic legal process in the UK, added the Downing Street spokesperson. “It will consider a number of considerations, including as I say the issue around immunity
“There is a domestic legal process that would need to be followed. ”
Asked if the UK was becoming isolated over its ICC position, with Germany also confiming it would not arrest Netanyahu, the spokesperson said it was up to other countries to enforce their own domestic legal processes.
He added:”Our stance in realtion to Israel is very clear. Israel is a partner on a range of issues including trade and investment and security.”
In Wednesday’s PMQs session in the Commons, Starmer rebuffed calls from an SNP politician for the UK to stop supplying weapons to Israel as a result of the ICC arrest warrant decsion.
Brendan O’Hara said supplying weapons is now “completely untenable” in light of the ICC issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant.
Starmer responded that he has set out his position under the current law “in relation to the sale of capability to Israel to defend itself against attacks such as those from Iran”.
“I’m very clear that we’ll continue to do so,” he added.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.