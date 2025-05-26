UK Foreign Office accused of knowing its UNICEF funding would be controlled by Hamas
Israeli media report cites an FCDO document stating that if this were to become known, 'serious damage could be done to Britain's reputation'
An Israeli media report has alleged that the British Government provided tens of millions of pounds to UNICEF in the West Bank and Gaza, in the full knowledge that Hamas would be directly involved in distribution of the latter.
Israel’s Channel 12 cited a report published by the ‘NGO Monitor’ organisation, containing what is believed to be a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) document from 2022, titled “The British Humanitarian Support Plan for the Occupied Palestinian Territories.” It discusses the distribution of tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer’s money, acknowledging that in Gaza: “the financial aid component will be implemented in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD), which is part of the Gaza authorities… UNICEF plans to work closely with the ministry on cash.”
The document goes on to warn that: “therefore, British aid may be linked to support for Hamas, an organization that has been declared illegal, or other terrorist groups, which could be perceived as links between British aid and support for terrorist groups.” It then states that if this were to become known, “serious damage could be done to Britain’s reputation.”
It was already well known that UK taxpayer money distributed to UNRWA, the UN agency specifically focused on Palestinian refugees, was taken advantage of in Gaza by Hamas. Whereas in other areas, funds would be distributed in local currency, in Gaza Hamas long insisted that all UNRWA funding be dispensed in Dollars. The local currency used in Gaza is the Shekel, and therefore all dollars needed to be exchanged; Hamas controlled all the exchange stores, and would take a significant percentage off the top when the dollars were exchanged to Shekels. However, the information about UNICEF – the UN agency focused specifically on children – is new, and unlikely to dissuade Israel from its current course, as it seeks to set up food and aid distribution points in Gaza which are under control of an American-contracted company rather than any UN agency.
The Channel 12 report also accused the UK of being the leading Western country with regards to Hamas funding, alleging that a network of British-based charities has funnelled hundreds of millions of pounds to the terrorist group over the last decade – and that approximately a quarter of non-state funding for Hamas originates from Britain.
Channel 12 cited Oz Noy, former head of the Shin Bet’s Israel and Overseas Division, as stating that: “Hamas is strong in Britain because over the years they have become accustomed to the fact that there they can do almost anything they want, certainly in relation to other European countries.
“They have managed to develop very sophisticated financial institutions…These are systems that help and assist Hamas in transferring funds, laundering money – and also making money.”
It also spoke to Udi Levy, former head of the Mossad’s Counter-Terrorism Finance Division, whom it quoted as saying: “Britain is becoming the main country that transfers funds to Hamas – including after October 7th.” He described “financial companies that raise funds, which supposedly pass under the guise of humanitarian aid – and reach Hamas activities in the Gaza Strip, Judea and Samaria and everywhere around.”
Both former intelligence officials accused the UK of having a far more lenient system than other European countries with regards to organisations and associations with known links to Hamas, enabling them to continue operating.
The FCDO has been contacted for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.