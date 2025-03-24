UK government has no plans to change current level of arms exports to Israel

The UK government has no plans to change the number of arms exports to Israel, Defence Secretary John Healey has confirmed.

Pressed by anti-Israel MP Kim Johnson to “end all arms sales to Israel”, the minister told the Commons: “We keep all of our arms exports constantly under review. The situation is that we have made decisions on a limited number of exports in relation to Israel.

“The position of keeping things under review continues, but we have no plans at this stage to make any change.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The government has come under repeated pressure from MPs across all the main parties to announce further arms export suspensions after Israel renewed its onslaught against Hamas in Gaza.

In a Westminster Hall debate last week the independent MP Shockat Adam was accused of raising unproven theories about collaboration between the RAF and the IDF from a Cyprus airbase.

Former Tory minister Kit Malthouse has also claimed the situation in Gaza means the government should act over arms sale exports.

Liverpool Riverside MP Johnson has repeatedly called for an Israel arms ban, and did so again on Monday, before leaving her seat in the Commons immediately after asking her question.

UK exports of military goods to Israel are low.

The primary sources of arms for Israel are the United States and Germany.

The UK Government granted licences valued at £42 million in 2022 which, it said, was less than 1% of Israel’s defence imports.

The value of exports dropped to £18 million in 2023.

The government granted 108 licences for military and non-military controlled goods to Israel between 7 October 2023 and 31 May 2024, according to data released in June 2024.

Following the Hamas terror attack in October 2023, the Conservative government conducted reviews of pending and existing arms exports licences to Israel.

The government identified 28 existing licences (PDF) involving equipment “which was most likely to be used by the [Israel Defence Forces, IDF] in offensive operations in Gaza”.

These included components for: combat aircraft, utility helicopters, armoured personnel carriers, naval vessels, radars and targeting equipment.

On taking office in July 2024, the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, commissioned an up-to-date assessment of “Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law in the context of war in Gaza”.

On 2 September 2024, Lammy announced the suspension of around 30 licences to Israel.

These include components for fighter aircraft (F-16s), parts for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs or drones), naval systems, and targeting equipment.

These assessments were based on serious concerns about aspects of Israel’s compliance, and the government concluded there was a clear risk that items exported to Israel under these 30 licences might be used in serious violations of IHL.

Licences are permitted for items which the government assesses are not for military use in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and are deemed to offer Israel defence against enemies such as Iran and Hezbollah.

These include items such as trainer aircraft and naval equipment, and dual-use items for civilian use in telecoms and data equipment.

The decision to suspend some arms sales last year divided the community.