UK-Iranian man arrested in connection with suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

He is the sixth person to be arrested over this incident.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said the 27-year-old man was arrested in the borough of Westminster on Thursday on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

A dual UK-Iranian national has been arrested in connection with the suspected RAF Fairford terror plot.

CTP said a 26-year-old man, a UK national, has also been questioned under caution.

Five British nationals, all in their mid-20s, were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism near the military site in Gloucestershire over the weekend before being bailed under investigation on Monday.

Senior CTP national co- ordinator Vicki Evans said: “The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of inquiry.

“As we’ve made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement.

“I’d like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this investigation.”