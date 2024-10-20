UK Islamic terror may get ‘boost’ after death of Hamas leader, ex-MI6 chief warns
Sir John Sawers said that Hamas may now focus on international terror, after Israeli troops killed arch terrorist Yahya Sinwar.
Islamic terror may get a “boost” in the UK following the death of Hamas’s leader, a former head of MI6 has said.
Asked if a ceasefire in the Middle East is more likely, Sir John Sawers said the situation will not change “a great deal”.
Sir John told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that Hamas may now focus on international terror, after Israeli troops killed Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the Palestinian terrorist group’s October 7 attacks last year.
He said: “Islamic terrorism may actually get a further boost, if that’s the right word, from events in the Middle East.
“The frustrations that we’ll be seeing because of the lack of movement on the Palestinian question, because of the violence people are witnessing every day.
“And it could be that Hezbollah and Hamas, the new leaderships there, are focused so much on violence that they become not just terrorist organisations designated by western countries and aimed against Israel, but they could revert back to international terrorism, including here in the UK.”
He added that the police and intelligence agencies in this country should be “on their toes” and watch for rising signs of Islamic terror.
Sir Keir Starmer urged a ceasefire in the Middle East in a telephone call with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.
The conversation came on the day a drone was launched at Mr Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea, on the Israeli coast, in an apparent assassination attempt.
The Prime Minister expressed alarm at the news, a Downing Street spokesperson said, before discussing the wider situation in the Middle East following the death of Sinwar on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said Sir Keir described Sinwar as “a brutal terrorist” who left the world “a better place without him”.
It followed comments made by Sir Keir in Berlin on Friday urging the international community to “make the most of” the “opportunity” presented by Sinwar’s death to secure a ceasefire.
But he also warned the world would not tolerate “any more excuses” for not allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.
The United States has also expressed concern about the amount of aid entering Gaza, warning in a letter to the Israeli government that it could suspend military funding for Tel Aviv if the humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate.
Both Israel and Hamas have signalled an unwillingness to call a ceasefire in the wake of Sinwar’s death, while Lebanese militant group Hezbollah continues to carry out rocket attacks.
Mr Netanyahu said the attack on his home, which he blamed on Hezbollah, had been a “grave mistake”.
He said: “This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future.”
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has also vowed that Hamas will fight on.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.