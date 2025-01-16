UK Jewish human rights charity appoints new Chair of Trustees
Barrister Jonathan Metzer joins the board of René Cassin, replacing Danny Silverstone
Jewish human rights charity René Cassin has appointed barrister Jonathan Metzer to chair its trustee board.
The charity, named after the French-Jewish co-author of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, works to use Jewish experience and values to advocate for the rights of minorities.
A specialist in human rights law, Jonatham Metzer said:“My commitment to human rights derives largely from my experience growing up in a strongly identifying Jewish family partly descended from refugees from the Holocaust.
“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was a response to those atrocities, a concrete expression of a global determination that they should never again be allowed to happen.
“To be leading the charity named after the Declaration’s co-author is a great honour. It is also a tremendous responsibility at a time when populist nationalism is on the march.
Today, when human rights are under such threat, the values that informed the Universal Declaration are as important as ever.”
Jonathan replaces outgoing chair Danny Silverstone, who has led René Cassin since 2014. Responding to Jonathan’s appointment, Danny said: “It has been a great honour chairing Rene Cassin over the last more than ten years. I have really enjoyed working with Mia, our exceptional director and our trustee board.
“I have never been more convinced of the importance of our work advocating for timeless human rights principles both within and beyond the Jewish community. I am delighted to hand over to Jonathan Metzer as our new chair. His appointment will bring an exciting mix of experience, focus, commitment and energy to the role. I leave confident that Rene Cassin’s future will be bright.”
Mia Hasenson-Gross, René Cassin’s executive director, said:“Danny has left René Cassin in great shape, and anyone concerned with human rights in the UK should be extremely grateful for his stewardship and hard work.
“At a time when the world seems to be forgetting the hard lessons learned in the 1930s and 40s, René Cassin’s advocacy of human rights values is needed more than ever.
“With his expertise and energy, Jonathan is the ideal person to drive René Cassin forward in the next stage of our development. I very much look forward to working with him.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.