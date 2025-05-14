UK representative on UN Security Council says Gaza ceasefire best hope to end hostages agony
Ambassador Barbara Woodward urged Israel to lift block on aid to Gaza
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK’s representative on the UN Security Council has warned that the humanitarian situation in Gaza “is worse than it has ever been” before adding that only a ceasefire can end “the agony of the hostages and their families.”
Ambassador Barbara Woodward said the UK had called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address the escalating humanitarian situation in Gaza and demand that Israel ended its blockage of Gaza.
But addressing the meeting in New York she added:””We must never forget the suffering of those hostages that remain in Gaza and those families awaiting the return of their loved ones’ remains.
“It is ceasefire deals that have delivered the release of over 180 hostages and allowed a massive scale-up of aid for desperate Palestinians. This shows what is possible with political will.
“This is why we strongly oppose an expansion of this conflict, as do many hostages’ families.
“And it is a ceasefire deal that now offers the best hope of ending the agony of the hostages and their families, alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza, ending Hamas’ control of Gaza and achieving a pathway to a two-state solution.”
She also said the UK was calling for “three urgent things”.
“First, the UK calls on Israel to lift its block on aid,” said Woodward.
“The World Food Programme warned us over a week ago that they have no food left and IPC data released yesterday shows that the whole of Gaza is at the risk of famine.
“Meanwhile, tonnes of food are currently sitting rotting at the border, blocked from reaching people who are starving. ”
She added:”This is cruel and it is inexcusable. And it risks further deaths that should be avoidable. ”
Woodward also said the UK will not support any aid mechanism that seeks to deliver political or military objectives or puts vulnerable civilians at risk.
“We call on Israel to urgently engage with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles,” she added.
“International law requires Israel to allow the rapid and unimpeded provision of humanitarian aid to all civilians.”
Thirdly, Woodward said the UK “reiterates our outrage at the killing of Palestinian Red Crescent workers and the strikes on a UNOPS compound in March.”
She added:”We are disappointed that Israel has not yet released the final findings of its investigation into the UNOPS incident or taken concrete action to ensure these incidents can never happen again.”
International food security experts issued a stern warning earlier this week that the Gaza Strip is likely to fall into famine if Israel does not lift its blockade on aid and stop its military campaign.
Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs and previously a foreign affairs specialist to three UK prime ministers, has condemned Israel for “deliberately and unashamedly” imposing inhumane conditions on Palestinians – including the risk of famine.
