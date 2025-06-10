UK confirms sanctions against Ben-Gvir and Smotrich

The UK is to formally sanction two far-right Israeli ministers following “monstrous” comments about the conflict in Gaza, Jewish News has learned.

Britain will join the likes of Canada, Australia, New Zealand on Tuesday evening by freezing the assets of and imposing travel bans on Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli security minister, and Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, along with the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway said in a joint statement: “We are steadfastly committed to the two-state solution and will continue to work with our partners towards its implementation.

“It is the only way to guarantee security and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long term stability in the region, but it is imperilled by extremist settler violence and settlement expansion.

“Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich have incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights.

“These actions are not acceptable. This is why we have taken action now – to hold those responsible to account. We will strive to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the immediate release of the remaining hostages by Hamas which “can have no future role in the governance of Gaza.”

A Commons statement is penned for 7pm on Tuesday to “challenge those inciting hate and protecting the viability of a two-state solution.”

Last month Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg branded Ben-Gvir and Smotrich “a stain on the Zionist project” adding “every time they open their mouths something appalling comes out.”

Israel’s foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar reacted angrily to the sanctions move saying: “It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures.”

“I discussed it earlier today with PM Netanyahu and we will hold a special government meeting early next week to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision.”

Jewish News also understands the UK has decided against coming out in favour of the immediate recognition of Palestine, but has instead opted for tough sanctions against the Israeli ministers.

At one stage last week, the possibility of the UK joining France in announcing immediate recognition of a Palestinian state was “a real one”, according to two sources.

One source claimed Keir Starmer was among those who has argued against the move, instead preferring to stick to the current UK position of recognising a state only at the point of maximum impact, when Israel’s security is also guaranteed.

The sanctions mean that Smotrich and Ben-Gvir will both be banned from entering Britain and will ban any financial institutions based in the UK from dealing with them.

The Times also reported on Tuesday that sanctions would be introduced against the two ministers, citing their “monstrous” comments.

Both foreign secretary David Lammy and Middle East minister Hamish Falconer have repeatedly warned about tough measures being taken against the Israeli ministers.

Lammy has called Israel’s recent offensive “a dark new phase in this conflict” and has previously condemned comments by Smotrich on the possible cleansing and destruction of Gaza and relocation of its residents to third countries.

In the Commons last week Falconer refused to tell MPs exactly when possible sanction would be introduced.

One senior Labour source confirmed to Jewish News on Tuesday that there would be “no change” in the UK position on Palestine recognition at a forthcoming conference in New York with France and Saudi Arabia.

But the source confirmed “sanctions against Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are imminent” to “keep the wolf from the door”.

In 2022 the Board of Deputies told Smotrich he was not welcome in the UK adding: “Get back on the plane, Bezalel, and be remembered as a disgrace forever.”

The Board tweet said the far-right leader’s views “provokes hatred” and called on British Jews to “show him the door”.

Benjamin Netanyahu held a security consultation focused on Iran following his call earlier today with US President Donald Trump on Monday night at which Ben Gvir and Smotrich attended.

Last month Netanyahu has accused Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney of “emboldening Hamas”, after they called for a halt to Israel’s military offensive and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Netanyahu said the actions of the leaders were not “advancing peace”, but “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting for ever”.

The UK had also announced that negotiations over a a new free trade deal were suspended and also placed sanctions on some Israeli settlers.

Last year Smotrich was condemned by the UK, France, and the EU after appearing to suggest it might be “justified and moral” to starve Palestinians in Gaza.

In November the minister was again condemned for suggesting annexation of the West Bank.

Ben-Gvir has advocated for the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, and said that the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem should be replaced.

Earlier this year a former Russian government minister who was appointed as a governor in illegally annexed Crimea by Vladimir Putin was found guilty of circumventing UK sanctions.

Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, the former governor of Sevastopol, was accused of deliberately avoiding sanctions by opening a Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS) account and having tens of thousands of pounds transferred to it by his wife, Ekaterina Ovsiannikova.