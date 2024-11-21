UK to decide whether to apply ICC Netanyhu arrest warrant by domestic legal process
Downing Street confirms that Keir Starmer respects the independence of the ICC - but does not draw equivalence between Israel and Hamas
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UK will determine whether to apply the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyhu through a domestic legal process conducted through the UK’s independent courts, Jewish News understands.
Downing Street confirmed that Keir Starmer respects the independence of the ICC as the primary institution for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes.
A No.10 spoesperson also stressed the Prime Minister continues to respect Israel’s right to defend itself under international law.
They added the government does not draw an equivalence between the Jewish state and that of the terror group Hamas.
Focus instead remains on pushing for a ceasefire in Middle East, the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson refused to be drawn on whether the Israeli PM wpuld currently be welcome to travel to the UK.
Earlier, in a statement from the White House said the US “fundamentally rejects” a decision by the international criminal court (ICC) to issue arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister and the country’s former defence minister Yoav Gallant.
A statement from a US national security council spokesperson read: “We remain deeply concerned by the Prosecutor’s rush to seek arrest warrants and the troubling process errors that led to this decision. The United States has been clear that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over this matter.”
In the UK shadow home secretary Priti Patel said:”The decision by the ICC to issue arrest warrants for the democratically elected leader of Israel and Israel’s former Defence Minister is deeply concerning and provocative.
“This will do nothing to bring about the release of all hostages held and the bringing of much-needed aid into Gaza. The focus of international diplomacy must be on securing a sustainable peace, a de-escalation of tensions in the region and an end to this conflict.”
The Board of Deputies said:”We should all be focused on defeating the Hamas terrorists, liberating the hostages, ensuring that civilians in Gaza receive all necessary aid and and working towards a sustainable peace for Israelis and Palestinians to prevent these horrible conflicts in the future. The decision of the ICC is counter-productive in all these respects.”
