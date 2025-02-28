UK voices opposition to UN resolution that singles out Israel

The UK has again voiced its opposition to the continued existence of a resolution at the UN Human Rights Council that places “disproportionate” focus on Israel.

Debate on Israel in relation to its human rights record in regards to the Palestinians remains the only country with a dedicated standalone place on the HRC agenda, through the controversial Item 7.

Every session of the UN Human Rights Council devotes a special agenda item to the “Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories,” which is definedas covering “Human rights violations and implications of the Israeli occupation of Palestine and other occupied Arab territories.”

There is no special agenda item on Iran, Syria, North Korea, or any other country.

Delivering the UK’s statement at this week’s 58 Human Rights Council session, Ambassador Eleanor Sanders said:”Let me be clear, the UK is opposed to the existence of Item 7.

“The UK wants to see all countries face appropriate scrutiny of their human rights record but opposes the disproportionate focus of this item. ”

The UK’s human rights representative added:”Back on 7 October 2023, Israel suffered the worst terror attack in its history at the hands of Hamas: the hostages have suffered an unbearable trauma.

“The people of Gaza, so many of whom have lost their lives, homes or loved ones, have also experienced a living nightmare.

“The UK has urged all parties to sustain the ceasefire deal, implement the agreement in full, and support efforts to move to phase two and a sustainable peace.

“Indeed, let me reaffirm, once again, our support for a credible pathway towards a peaceful future for both Palestinians and Israelis, based on a two-state solution where they live side-by-side in peace, dignity and security.”

The UK’s continued opposition to Item 7 at the UN was praised by Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg.

He said:”The Government is right to continue the UK’s principled opposition to the UN Human Rights Council’s notorious Item 7, which singles out Israel from all the countries in the world.

“It is time to reform UNHRC to make sure that human rights are universal and not politicised.”