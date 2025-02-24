UN chief ‘gravely concerned’ about violence in the West Bank
Israeli defence minister confirms evacutation of 40,000 Palestinians from the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has said he is “gravely concerned” about “rising violence” in the West Bank after the Israeli military sent tanks into the region for the first time in more than two decades.
Meanwhile Israeli defence minister Israel Katz confirmed the latest raid across the West Bank was expanding, and that troops would remain in the area’s urban hotspots “for the coming year”.
“So far, 40,000 Palestinians have evacuated from the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nur Shams, which are now empty of residents,” Israel Katz said in a statement.
“I have instructed [troops] to prepare for a prolonged presence in the cleared camps for the coming year and to prevent the return of residents and the resurgence of terrorism.”
On Monday, Palestinian organisations claimed over 365 people had been arrested in the raids.
Speaking on Monday in Geneva, Guterres told the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. “I am gravely concerned by the rising violence in the occupied West Bank by Israeli settlers and other violations, as well as calls for annexation.”
He called for the “fragile” ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel to remain intact.
“We are witnessing a precarious ceasefire,” he said. “We must avoid at all costs a resumption of hostilities. The people in Gaza have already suffered too much.
“It’s time for a permanent ceasefire, the dignified release of all remaining hostages, irreversible progress towards a two-state solution, an end to the occupation, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Gaza as an integral part.”
Over the weekend Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to several buildings in a Bedouin village near Jaba, a Palestinian town in the central West Bank.
Later two young Israelis were wounded after being attacked by Palestinians, also in the central West Bank.
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meanwhile called for the annexation of the West Bank while on a tour of the northern part of the territory, saying that settlements are the only way for Israel to achieve peace.
The IDF said in a statement that its forces are “continuing the operation to thwart terrorism” and are expanding their “offensive activity” – which so far has involved drones, tanks, special forces, border police, and operatives from the intelligence agency Shin Bet.
Benjamin Netanyahu visited Tulkarm refugee camp last Friday and ordered the army to intensify “operational activity”, his office said.
“We are entering terrorist strongholds, flattening entire streets that terrorists use, and their homes. We are eliminating terrorists, commanders,” Netanyahu said.
