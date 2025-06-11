Universities urged to act against Jew-hate at ‘wake up call’ meeting
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Sami Berkoff, president of the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) were both at the meeting
Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has attended a roundtable meeting with Sami Berkoff the Union of Jewish Students (UJS) president and other vice-chancellors and communal leaders to address the disturbing rise in antisemitism on UK campuses.
During the meeting, the UJS issued a clear and urgent message that antisemitism must not be allowed to become normalised in higher education.
They said Jewish students are experiencing record levels of hostility and marginalisation, and universities must take immediate, meaningful action.
Key recommendations presented by UJS to university leadership included a call to strengthen engagement with elected university J-Socs, and move beyond statements and take disciplinary action when necessary against those involved in anti-Jewish hate activity.
The meeting – also attended by representatives the Community Security Trust (CST), and University Jewish Chaplaincy (UJC) – saw further calls for universities to address and investigate harmful rhetoric, particularly where it glorifies terrorism or incites hatred.
Berkoff said after this meeting: “Today’s roundtable was an important step in breaking the cycle of inaction.
“For 20 months, Jewish students have faced an unprecedented surge in antisemitism, both in scale and severity.
“This must be a wake-up call. Universities cannot allow this hatred to become normalised on their campuses. It’s time to turn words into action.”
