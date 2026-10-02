US brothers charged over alleged Hamas fundraising disguised as Gaza aid

Investigators say donations meant to help struggling families were secretly sent to the terrorist group using coded messages

Two brothers in the United States have been charged with raising money for Hamas by allegedly tricking people into donating to what they believed were humanitarian appeals for Gaza.

Abdel Adhami and Omar Adhami, from Louisiana, were arrested last month after an FBI investigation into claims that money collected for Palestinian families was instead being sent to the terrorist group.

According to court documents reported by The Times of Israel, the brothers allegedly worked with Saleem Alzaq, a suspected Hamas member believed to be living in Gaza.

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Alzaq is accused of helping raise around $1.7 million (£1.3 million) from donors around the world who believed their money was going towards humanitarian aid, NBC News reported.

Investigators say the group used social media to ask for donations while secretly arranging for money to reach Hamas.

Messages uncovered during the investigation allegedly show those involved using the word “bread” as a secret name for Hamas to hide what they are doing.

In one message, Abdel reportedly told his brother: “When you want to send something, you tell him, ‘This amount for the bread,’ and he will understand. Don’t mention anything by its name on WhatsApp and use the word ‘bread’ instead.”

Court documents also show that Abdel began asking for donations on Instagram shortly after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023, directing followers to send money through Western Union.

Investigators say he sent more than $83,000 (£63,000) overseas using PayPal, including money to someone in Gaza. His brother allegedly transferred more than $6,000 (£4,500)to Alzaq and others linked to him.

The investigation also revealed that Alzaq had contacted an undercover New York police officer in November 2025, believing the officer could help him raise money.

Alzaq allegedly told the officer he had supporters across the US, including in New York and Ohio, who regularly sent him funds.

“They are American, all of them. They are young people, and they send me all the time. They never fall short with us, they fund us,” he reportedly said.

Investigators also believe money passed through an organisation in France that presented itself as a charity.

Abdel has been charged with providing support to Hamas, fraud involving electronic payments and money laundering. Omar faces charges of providing support to Hamas and fraud.

The case comes amid a wider investigation into suspected Hamas fundraising in America.

Last month, another man, Raed Yousef, 56, was charged in Florida over allegations that he helped send tens of thousands of dollars to the group. Investigators are looking into possible links between the cases.

The allegations against the brothers have not been proven in court.