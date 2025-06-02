US envoy accuses major outlets of spreading Hamas lies and fuelling antisemitic violence
Mike Huckabee demands retractions over reports of IDF shootings he says never happened
The US ambassador to Israel has accused major American media organisations of spreading Hamas disinformation and inciting antisemitic violence in the United States.
In a statement published by the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Mike Huckabee said outlets including CNN, the Associated Press and The New York Times falsely reported that Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza.
“These reports were FALSE,” Huckabee said. “Drone video and first-hand accounts clearly showed there were no injuries, no fatalities, no shooting, no chaos.”
He alleged the stories relied solely on Hamas-linked sources and accused the outlets of “parroting libellous allegations” that contribute to antisemitic hate. Huckabee linked the reports to two recent incidents: the killing of two people at an Israeli embassy event in Washington and a suspected terror attack against pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado.
“For The New York Times, AP and CNN to be part of a Hamas-fed narrative is reprehensible,” he wrote. “It’s feeding and inciting violence against innocent people in the United States.”
Huckabee praised the Gaza Humanitarian Fund for delivering more than five million meals “without incident” and said it was Hamas, not Israel, that intimidated civilians seeking aid.
He called for immediate retractions and urged all media outlets to “cover actual events” rather than act as “partners of terrorism”.
None of the media organisations named have yet issued a public response.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.