US envoy accuses major outlets of spreading Hamas lies and fuelling antisemitic violence

The US ambassador to Israel has accused major American media organisations of spreading Hamas disinformation and inciting antisemitic violence in the United States.

In a statement published by the US Embassy in Jerusalem, Mike Huckabee said outlets including CNN, the Associated Press and The New York Times falsely reported that Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza.

“These reports were FALSE,” Huckabee said. “Drone video and first-hand accounts clearly showed there were no injuries, no fatalities, no shooting, no chaos.”

He alleged the stories relied solely on Hamas-linked sources and accused the outlets of “parroting libellous allegations” that contribute to antisemitic hate. Huckabee linked the reports to two recent incidents: the killing of two people at an Israeli embassy event in Washington and a suspected terror attack against pro-Israel demonstrators in Colorado.

“For The New York Times, AP and CNN to be part of a Hamas-fed narrative is reprehensible,” he wrote. “It’s feeding and inciting violence against innocent people in the United States.”

Huckabee praised the Gaza Humanitarian Fund for delivering more than five million meals “without incident” and said it was Hamas, not Israel, that intimidated civilians seeking aid.

He called for immediate retractions and urged all media outlets to “cover actual events” rather than act as “partners of terrorism”.

None of the media organisations named have yet issued a public response.