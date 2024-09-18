Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives explode in new attacks

Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members have reportedly exploded in Beirut and in other cities across Lebanon in what appeared to be another wide-ranging attack on the armed group.

Reports emerging from Lebanon on Wednesday said a Hezbollah source had confirmed that walkie-talkies used by the group were being targeted.

Blasts occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as the cities of Nabatieh, Tyre and Saida in south Lebanon.

The surprise incidents came just one day after attack in which pagers used mostly by Hezbollah members exploded, injuring over 2,800 and killing 12.

Israel has refrained from commenting on the latest explosions.

Reports on Wednesday said senior security sources claimed that the explosions were small in size but similar to the attacks the previous day.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) claimed three people were killed in the Bekaa region in the east of the country in the latest device blasts, while security sources claimed hundreds were injured.

It was not possible to varify the claims.

At least one of the blasts took place near a funeral organized by Iran-backed Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the group exploded across the country.

Photos from Beirut showed broken communication devices, while The Guardian reported that they had seen multiple pictures of an ICOM IC-V82 two-way radio that had seemingly exploded.

In a video, a member of Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Beirut is taking part in a funeral for fighters when a blast occurs somewhere on his body, knocking him to the ground and sending the crowd around him running.

Mossad has been blamed for planting explosives inside thousands of pagers imported by Lebanese group Hezbollah several months before they detonated.

More than 8,000 rockets have been fired at northern Israel since last October and the Israeli army had retaliated with air strikes, tank and artillery fire against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.

