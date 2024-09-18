Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives explode in new attacks
Hezbollah official confirms that hand-held radios used by the group have exploded just one day after attacks on pagers used by the armed group
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members have reportedly exploded in Beirut and in other cities across Lebanon in what appeared to be another wide-ranging attack on the armed group.
Reports emerging from Lebanon on Wednesday said a Hezbollah source had confirmed that walkie-talkies used by the group were being targeted.
Blasts occurred in the southern suburbs of Beirut, as well as the cities of Nabatieh, Tyre and Saida in south Lebanon.
The surprise incidents came just one day after attack in which pagers used mostly by Hezbollah members exploded, injuring over 2,800 and killing 12.
Israel has refrained from commenting on the latest explosions.
Reports on Wednesday said senior security sources claimed that the explosions were small in size but similar to the attacks the previous day.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) claimed three people were killed in the Bekaa region in the east of the country in the latest device blasts, while security sources claimed hundreds were injured.
It was not possible to varify the claims.
At least one of the blasts took place near a funeral organized by Iran-backed Hezbollah for those killed the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the group exploded across the country.
Photos from Beirut showed broken communication devices, while The Guardian reported that they had seen multiple pictures of an ICOM IC-V82 two-way radio that had seemingly exploded.
In a video, a member of Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Beirut is taking part in a funeral for fighters when a blast occurs somewhere on his body, knocking him to the ground and sending the crowd around him running.
Mossad has been blamed for planting explosives inside thousands of pagers imported by Lebanese group Hezbollah several months before they detonated.
More than 8,000 rockets have been fired at northern Israel since last October and the Israeli army had retaliated with air strikes, tank and artillery fire against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon.
.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.