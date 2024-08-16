Israeli and US leaders condemn settler rampage after Palestinian man killed
One West Bank man dies in attack on Palestinian town
The White House has issued a stern rebuke to Israel as extremist settlers appeared to mark the opening of ceasefire talks in Doha with a violent rampage in the West Bank in which a 23-year-old Palestinian man was killed and houses and cars attacked.
The riot took place on Thursday night in the northern West Bank village of Jit. IDF reports said that settlers, some of whom were masked, had throw rocks and Molotov cocktails as they attacked the town, which is near Nablus. There was also an attack on the neighbouring town of Huwara, which has been the object of settler violence previously.
Local sources said that 23-year-old Mahmoud Abdel Qader Sadda had been killed and another man shot in the chest.
America’s National Security Council spokesperson said bluntly: “Attacks by violent settlers against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank are unacceptable and must stop. Israeli authorities must take measures to protect all communities from harm. This includes intervening to stop such violence and holding all perpetrators of such violence to account”.
Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, posted on social media: “At a time when our troops are fighting on the frontlines, defending the State of Israel, a group of radical individuals have launched a riot, and attacked innocent people. They do not represent the values of the communities living in Samaria.
“I strongly condemn any form of violence, and fully support the IDF, ISA (security services) and Israeli police in fulfilling their roles and addressing this issue.
“Violent, radical riots are the opposite of every code and value upheld by the State of Israel.
Peace Now called the latest attacks “pure settler terrorism – supported by the state, sponsored by our government”.
A statement from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office said that he viewed the “disturbances” with “utmost severity”. In what has been interpreted as a sideswipe at his hard-right coalition government partners, who have been blamed by the opposition for fomenting such violence, the prime minister added: “It is the IDF and the security forces that fight terrrorism, and nobody else”.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.