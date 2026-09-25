Badenoch hails Jewish contribution to Britain at Olami gala

Kemi Badenoch and Ayaan Hirsi Ali were guests of honour at a gala supporting the work of Olami UK, formerly known as JLE.
Philanthropists Charles and Elizabeth Wigoder welcomed 30 couples to their home for an intimate evening, which featured both the Conservative leader and the Somali-born Dutch-American writer.
Celebrating Britain’s Jewish community, Badenoch said: “The contribution of Jewish people to Britain is something that cannot be overstated, and we need a new generation of people to do what previous generations have done.”
The event in support of Olami UK’s work with young Jewish people saw
Olami UK chief executive Rabbi Benjy Morgan delivering a powerful communal message about building Jewish life for the future.
He said: “At this critical moment for our community, we are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support for our students. Our next chapter is about building a thriving Jewish life for young Jews in Britain, ensuring they have the connection, confidence and support not just to survive, but to thrive.”
The Jewish Learning Exchange officially rebranded and relaunched as Olami UK in May 2026.
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