Wes Streeting calls for NHS chiefs to take action over antisemitic staff

Heath Secretary Wes Streeting has said he expects NHS chiefs to “take action against anyone working in the NHS who promotes hatred against Jewish people” after meeting with communal leaders to discuss growing evidence of antisemitism.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care addressed the issue at Tuesday’s meeting adding:”“I am grateful to members of the Jewish community delegation for raising these important issues with me, and I will work with employers and regulators to address it.

“We are fortunate to have an NHS built by people of all different faiths and backgrounds, and everyone working in or using the health service has the right to feel safe and respected.

“I expect employers and regulators to take action against anyone working in the NHS who promotes hatred against Jewish people, and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards racism, aggression or intimidation.”

A delegation, including officials from the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Medical Association (JMA), Community Security Trust and Jewish Leadership Council, met with Streeting to discuss a series of concerns.

There were calls. for action in a number of key areas, including making clear to staff across the entire NHS that wearing symbols of an overtly political nature is unacceptable, as well as emphasising that no NHS workers should be be wearing their uniforms for any external political protest save ones which are explicitly directed at the Government with regards to NHS policies.

Streeting will now seek to work directly with both the GMC and NHS England on their attitudes and response to reports of antisemitism.

It was made clear in the meeting that as things stand, multiple definitions of antisemitism are being accepted, significantly complicating reports of antisemitism.

Public-facing health organisations were also urged to recognise the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism and that alone, in line with the Government’s position.

The Health Secretary also discussed looking into data collection around the subject of recognition of Jewish ethnicity, with a view to further discussion about including this as a specific option within NHS Systems.

As things stand, Jews have a religion option on NHS forms, but not a specific ethnicity option – an issue which medical experts present stressed had a significant effect on data collection with the understanding of certain conditions.

The Manchester University NHS foundation trust was cited as an example of how a trust could effectively work with Jewish medics and the wider Jewish community to create positive change, and the Health Secretary discussed working with Mark Cubbon, chief executive of that trust, to see how that model could be replicated around the country.

Board President Phil Rosenberg, commenting in the wake of the meeting, said it had been “extremely productive and with clear moves towards changing the existing culture, which has proved so challenging both for Jewish NHS staff and patients.”

Other representatives to make crucial points included Dave Rich, Director of Policy at the CST, the JLC’s Marc Levy and Professor David Katz and Professor Fiona Sim, co-chairs of the Jewish Medical Association (JMA), Emma Orrock, Co-Chair of the NHS Jewish Staff Network, and Dr Ilan Lieberman, a Manchester based consultant in pain medicine who has worked closely with the Manchester University NHS foundation trust on improving their responses to antisemitism.