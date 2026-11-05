Westminster city council to propose cross party “Zionism is Not Racism” motion

Conservative and Labour councillors in Westminster have joined together to submit a cross-party “Zionism is not Racism” motion to be heard at the next council meeting, affirming that “support for the Jewish people’s right to self-determination is not racist, and Jewish people are entitled to the same right to national self-determination as any other people.”

The motion, which is to be moved by Labour councillor Hannah Galley and seconded by Conservative Councillor David Boothroyd, notes the Green Party’s decision to adopt a “Zionism is racism” motion at its conference last month, and that “The Board of Deputies of British Jews and other Jewish community representatives have expressed serious concern about the motion”.

Westminster city council, which includes a significant area of central London, is currently run by the Conservatives, who hold 32 of its 54 seats, with Labour holding the other 22.

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The motion goes on to affirm that Zionism is not racism and explicitly reject the Green party’s position. It also goes on to state its “support for the Jewish residents of Westminster, its opposition to antisemitism in all its forms, and its continued commitment to the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.” It pledges to “ask the Leader of the Council (with the Leader of the Opposition) to write to local synagogues across Westminster and the London Jewish Forum to share this resolution and to offer reassurance to Jewish residents.”

Commenting ahead of the council meeting, the Westminster Labour said that it supported the joint motion “because antisemitism must be challenged whenever and wherever it occurs.

“In its widest sense, Zionism is the belief that the Jewish people have the right to national self-determination. We reject the Green Party’s position that Zionism should be treated as racism, as this risks branding most Jews as racist on the basis of part of their identity.”

The group went on to say that “We believe a two-state solution, with Israel and a sovereign, viable Palestinian state living side by side within internationally recognised borders, is the only path to lasting peace and security for both people and bringing an end to Palestinian suffering. We remain deeply concerned by the Green Party’s rejection of the two-state solution.”