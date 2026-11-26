Kitty Hart-Moxon died one week short of her 100th birthday. I knew her for 33 years, a third of her long life. Others will record what she endured and her many accomplishments. I will reflect on what Kitty taught me.

The first thing she taught me was the power of trust. When I first went to the home of this lively, silver-haired educator in the early 1990s to explain that we hoped to create a Holocaust memorial museum in Britain, she asked no questions. She simply trusted me with her story, pulling out photographs and documents and sharing ideas. She trusted us with it for the travelling exhibition, Another Time, Another Place, and then for the National Holocaust Museum that followed it.

That trust continued over three decades of working together. In Death March: A Survivor’s Story, the two of us walked the route of the last months of her war. In One Day in Auschwitz, she took two 16-year-olds, one of them my daughter Natalia, through what a single day in Birkenau meant for a girl their age. I edited the later edition of her book Return to Auschwitz. We took teachers to Poland and stood together in more lecture halls than I can count. Through all of it, she trusted me with what mattered most to her.

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Kitty taught me that bearing witness is a choice. She made it on liberation. In 1946, aged 19, she wrote her first testimony: a few pages recording what had been done to her and her determination that it be told. Her book I Am Alive appeared in 1961, among the first of tens of thousands of survivor accounts. Kitty was no late witness; she was a witness warrior, battling denial her whole life.

Kitty taught me what the measure of a society really is. Arriving in Birmingham as a young refugee with nowhere to live, she spent a night alone on a bench at Snow Hill station. She reflected that the loneliness of that night was worse than anything she had endured in the camps. It is a startling thing for a survivor of Auschwitz to say, but it goes to the heart of the matter: a society is measured by how it receives the stranger. Kitty never forgot that night and was always alert to the needs of those around her.

Kitty taught me to trust the testifier. Some of her memories seemed too precise to be true. She described being marched each morning from a camp of brick pigsties to a slave-labour factory, past a bakery smelling of fresh bread. Decades later we went there to film. We found the brick sheds, one of them now daubed with Nazi graffiti. We walked towards the factory, turned left into the square, and there was the bakery, still trading. In true Kitty fashion, she went in, bought a loaf and said ‘dziękuję’ (thank you). “I could not have done that sixty years ago!” she exclaimed.

Kitty taught me that a witness has only one reason to testify: to bring us closer to the truth. When something sounds unlikely, the burden is on us to listen more deeply.

Kitty taught me about tenacity. For decades she spoke when almost no one wanted to listen. In 1978, at the height of the Cold War, she took a film crew and her son back to the site of her suffering for Kitty: Return to Auschwitz, one of the first films in which a survivor bore witness in the place itself. Being first is no accolade in itself; what it shows is the sheer grit to ensure the story was told.

She taught me that the absence of tears is not the absence of pain. Kitty was not outwardly emotional, but everything she did was driven by a deep commitment to the family she lost and to all who did not survive.

Above all, she taught me that survival does not define you. On my first visit, expecting to hear about Auschwitz, I was shown her workout tape instead. I went to meet a Holocaust survivor and came away with a fitness class. Before the war she had been a sporty, outdoor girl, and she remained active all her life. She chose a caring profession as a radiographer, where she met her husband, Philip, the love of her life. When my first daughter Natalia was born, I saw in Kitty a joy in new life that I had not glimpsed before. The Holocaust chose her for certain death, but she never lived under its shadow.

Kitty taught me that the role of the witness is not to draw moral conclusions or tell anyone what to think. She went to Germany often and was proud to have a German daughter-in-law. She made the details so vivid you felt you had walked the road with her, then left the judgement to you. That is her deepest lesson for anyone who teaches: the details matter, and each of us must reach our own conclusions from the words of the witness.

To tell a story like hers, you have to know yourself, face what haunts you, and still take others on a journey of discovery. Kitty did that for eight decades, for millions in lecture halls, on screen and in her books. She never told them what to conclude. She trusted them to be open to learning. Now it is our turn to be worthy of that trust.