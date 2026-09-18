Why sanctions on the West Bank are the wake-up call Israel needs

Yom Kippur is a time of ‘Cheshbon Nefesh’ an accounting of the soul – a time for us as individuals to reflect upon our own actions and behaviour. It is also a moment when we consider what is happening to us as part of the Jewish people.

The pain of 7 October, the ensuing war, the fate of the hostages, the human toll in Israel and Gaza, and the explosion of antisemitism around the world – including in the UK – have cast a constant shadow over our lives in the past few years.

And so it is in that vein, that I consider the censure and sanctions imposed recently on Israel by the UK Government alongside other countries. These actions have been taken against the Israeli Government for what is happening in the West Bank, in failing to prevent the violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians and in facilitating building as well as the take-over of more and more land throughout the territory.

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No-one who feels a connection to Israel, can be happy to see it criticised and punished. And yet, it is deeply painful to see the Israeli Government acting in a way that defies what Judaism and The State are meant to stand for. I feel anger and shame when I see images of kippa-wearing thugs terrorising innocents in the West Bank while Israeli security forces stand by and do nothing.

In the words of Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, Emeritus Rabbi of the New North London Synagogue, what is occurring ‘in the West Bank is a Chillul HaShem, a violation of God’s name of the worst order. We cannot stay silent’.

So, doing nothing in response to what is happening is not an option. What is being undertaken under the tutelage of this extremist Israeli Government led by Bibi Netanyahu is in direct opposition to Israel’s interests as a democratic and Jewish State.

But some argue that doing nothing – other than offering a few flaccid words of concern about the actions of the Israeli Government – is sufficient. They offer up a litany of reasons for inaction.

The opponents of sanctions firstly say that such a move is against the interests of Israel. But that depends which Israel we are talking about. Is it the Israel of Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, who imagine a Jewish autocracy that plans for everlasting conflict and control over millions of oppressed Palestinians, and that is an international pariah? Or is it the Israel that aspires to be a democratic Jewish country, with equal rights for all its citizens, living in peace, sitting among the family of Western nations?

Those who say that sanctions are a critical signal in support of an enlightened Israel include former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former IDF Chief of Staff Dan Halutz, alongside former Supreme Court Justices, Ambassadors, Israel Prize Winners and others. They back the UK’s actions precisely because they are Israeli patriots, and they look to others to do the same for similar reasons.

Those opposing sanctions here in the UK say that the announcement fuels antisemitism. Phil Rosenberg, the President of the Board of Deputies cites incidents last week including fireworks outside a Synagogue on Rosh Hashana, the assault of Jewish schoolboys in Northwest London, as well as several other occurrences as a direct consequence of the British Government’s actions. Phil Rosenberg’s claim is unprovable and spurious.

The images of extremist settlers in the West Bank running riot injuring and killing innocent Palestinian civilians, vandalising mosques, burning houses and driving people from their homes fuels the hatred of antisemites, as much if not more than anything else.

To give some context, in the UK there have been approximately 300 antisemitic incidents a month – ten a day – in the first six months of this year – long before any sanctions announcement. The terrible reality is that anti-Jewish racism has become a feature of life for our community for a multitude of reasons and pinning it on sanctions or any single cause is misleading and wrong.

Another argument deployed here by those opposing the British Government’s actions is that they lend support to Netanyahu and his allies in the run up to the Israeli election next month. Again, this claim lacks evidence.

Dr Dahlia Scheindlin, a leading Israeli pollster and political consultant says that there has been ‘minimal movement’ in voting intentions in recent weeks. She adds that, ‘to suggest otherwise demonstrates little attention to the actual polls’. As someone who spends her days examining the minutiae of Israeli political sentiment, Dr Scheindlin observes that trends in the polls, ‘have been stable for months, and the issue of sanctions was out of the headlines here within 48 hours of their announcement’

So where does this leave us? Prominent Israelis believe sanctions are vital for Israel as a democratic and Jewish State, and there is no evidence to show the UK’s decision has either fuelled antisemitism or strengthened Netanyahu.

None of this makes sanctions a cause for celebration. The blame for them being imposed lies with the actions of this Israeli Government, but the pain is felt by us all.

As Yom Kippur approaches, we acknowledge our wrong-doings and seek a better path ahead.

For Israel, sanctions are a signpost for reaching a place that is similarly better than where it finds itself today.