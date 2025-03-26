Wiz uses its $32bn Google deal to call for hostages return
The cyber unicorn has sponsored a large billboard in Tel Aviv with the message 'Only one deal matters... Bring them home now'
The founders of Israeli startup Wiz, which recently announced its record-breaking $32bn acquisition by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, are using the deal as a platform to call for the return of the hostage.
The cyber security company has sponsored a giant digital billboard on the side of Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway, displaying the message: “Only one deal is actually important,” in Hebrew, alternating with the English: “Bring them home now!”
Wiz was founded in 2020 by Israeli entrepreneurs Assaf Rappaport, Ami Luttwak, Yinon Costica and Roy Reznik, alumni of Israel’s elite cyber intelligence unit. They previously built and sold Adallom to Microsoft. Now based in the US, it provides cyber security services for the cloud.
Last week, Wiz announced that Alphabet had agreed to buy the company for at least $32bn, the largest ever purchase of an Israeli tech company.
