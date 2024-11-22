Women raise funds for breast cancer awareness
Two hundred gather in London to support buying equipment for Soroka Hospital in Negev
More than 200 women gathered at St John’s Wood Synagogue on Wednesday morning, to raise funds for a £100,000 breast cancer-detection machine to be installed at the Soroka medical centre in southern Israel.
As Soroka was impacted by an increase in patients, including IDF soldiers after the 7 October attacks, the event highlighted the need for updated equipment to provide “more accurate and appropriate treatment in the Negev”.
The fundraiser, in aid of the Friends of Israel Cancer Association, attracted women of all age groups in support of the organisation, which works to combat cancer through research, prevention, early detection and treatment.
Speaking at the event, cancer researcher Dr Shira Peleg emphasised the importance of early detection — while also encouraging genetic testing around the BRCA gene mutation, which has a higher prevalence in the Jewish community.
“This event really highlights the profound synergy between cancer researchers and philanthropic organisations,” she told guests. “You are shaping a future where advanced treatment and compassionate care becomes a standard for all.”
Former investment banker Lady Jill Shaw — an author and philanthropist — called for more education around women’s health.
Sharing a copy of her book, The Second Half of Your Life, she spoke about the impact of menopause on women, talking about the importance of exercise, a healthy diet, and open conversations.
At the London event — which was catered by Odelia’s Kitchen and filled with florals donated by Flowers by Miri — an auction was held, while raffle prizes included jewellery, skincare and a stay at a hotel in Israel.
Charity chairperson Vered Aaron thanked guests for the “overwhelming support we have received, especially in such difficult times when there are so many worldwide causes to be supported.”
The event raised £100,000 for the charity.
