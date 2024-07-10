World Jewish Relief raises £500k in 36-hour emergency campaign

An ambitious 2-day crowd funding campaign by World Jewish Relief (WJR) reached its target goal of £500k in less than 36 hours supported by 1,267 donors.

As reported by Jewish News, ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ was launched to provide lifesaving and life-changing support to those affected by crisis, conflict, and disaster around the globe.

The organisation currently operates in 4 continents, 80 countries and 25 towns and cities across the UK.

WJR chief executive, Paul Anticoni, said: “We are profoundly grateful for the extraordinary response to our ‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ campaign. Reaching our target so swiftly underscores the compassion and solidarity of our community. This campaign was about more than fundraising; it was about empowering people to overcome adversity. Thank you to everyone who stood with us.”

