Yachad say Netanyahu to blame for Israel’s increased isolation

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “created a situation in which Israel “finds itself increasingly isolated not only within the court of international opinion, but from its own citizens”, communal organisation Yachad has claimed.

In a statement issued after the group’s executive director Hannah Weisfeld attended a meeting with David Lammy, along with other community representatives, the group said the government’s arms license suspension the announcement “is yet one more example” of Israel’s isolation.

Yachad said:”During the meeting he restated that the UK government remains committed to Israel’s regional security and also offered his condolences in relation to the murder of the six hostages, whose bodies were brought back to Israel over the weekend, emphasising that the UK is doing everything in its power to help bring back the remaining hostages alive.

“He recognised that this was a particularly difficult and painful time and crucially made clear that the timing of the announcement reflected the government’s legal obligation to act after completing a comprehensive review process, or otherwise risk being in breach of the law.”

Yachad said they noted Israel continues to fight a war in Gaza – “a war which has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians and catastrophically destroyed Gaza’s civilian infrastructure, failed to secure the safe return of the remaining hostages, and one which has brought the entire region to the brink of wider conflict.”

The advocacy group said the war no longer commands the support of the Israeli public who are out on the streets in the hundreds of thousands demonstrating.

“To be clear – the conduct of Hamas, and its brutal murder of over 1200 of Israel’s citizens, the taking of over 200 hostages and their execution of six hostages this past week are despicable war crimes for which their leadership must face the consequences of,” added the group.

“But the announcement by the UK government today is yet one more example of the extent to which Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government has created a situation in which Israel finds itself increasingly isolated, not only within the court of international opinion, but from its own citizens.”