Yavneh head Spencer Lewis named national finalist in teaching awards

Spencer Lewis, Executive Headteacher of the Yavneh Schools, has been named a finalist for National Secondary Headteacher of the Year as part of this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.

He received a prestigious Silver Award during a special ceremony at the school, in front of pupils, staff and governors. The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE.

Lewis is one of the longest-serving Jewish school leaders in the UK, having worked at King Solomon High School for 19 years – six of them as headteacher – before taking the reins at Yavneh 12 years ago. Under his leadership, the Yavneh Schools have consistently ranked among the highest-achieving non-selective schools in the country.

Academic excellence, the school says, is underpinned by its Jewish ethos, encapsulated in the motto Olam Chesed Yibaneh – A World Built on Kindness.

Year 12 Head Boy Harry Patnick said: “Mr Lewis is more than a headteacher – he’s a role model who inspires us all to aim higher. The warmth and unity we feel at Yavneh is a reflection of his leadership.”

Head Girl Tamar John added: “Mr Lewis is the driving force behind the nurturing and ambitious community that makes Yavneh so special.

“His unwavering commitment to excellence, Jewish values and student wellbeing sets a shining standard. We’re incredibly fortunate to have him.”

Reacting to the award, Lewis said: “I feel incredibly humbled to receive this special award as part of National Thank a Teacher Day.

“Teachers at the Yavneh Schools, along with colleagues across our entire community of Jewish schools and teachers in all schools across the UK, deserve a thank you each and every day — not only for teaching interesting, engaging lessons but for being inspirational role models for all the young people in their care.”

Gold Award winners will be announced later this year.