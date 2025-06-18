Yavneh head Spencer Lewis named national finalist in teaching awards
Veteran educator receives Silver Award and becomes finalist for UK Headteacher of the Year
Spencer Lewis, Executive Headteacher of the Yavneh Schools, has been named a finalist for National Secondary Headteacher of the Year as part of this year’s Pearson National Teaching Awards.
He received a prestigious Silver Award during a special ceremony at the school, in front of pupils, staff and governors. The award was presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE.
Lewis is one of the longest-serving Jewish school leaders in the UK, having worked at King Solomon High School for 19 years – six of them as headteacher – before taking the reins at Yavneh 12 years ago. Under his leadership, the Yavneh Schools have consistently ranked among the highest-achieving non-selective schools in the country.
Academic excellence, the school says, is underpinned by its Jewish ethos, encapsulated in the motto Olam Chesed Yibaneh – A World Built on Kindness.
Year 12 Head Boy Harry Patnick said: “Mr Lewis is more than a headteacher – he’s a role model who inspires us all to aim higher. The warmth and unity we feel at Yavneh is a reflection of his leadership.”
Head Girl Tamar John added: “Mr Lewis is the driving force behind the nurturing and ambitious community that makes Yavneh so special.
“His unwavering commitment to excellence, Jewish values and student wellbeing sets a shining standard. We’re incredibly fortunate to have him.”
Reacting to the award, Lewis said: “I feel incredibly humbled to receive this special award as part of National Thank a Teacher Day.
“Teachers at the Yavneh Schools, along with colleagues across our entire community of Jewish schools and teachers in all schools across the UK, deserve a thank you each and every day — not only for teaching interesting, engaging lessons but for being inspirational role models for all the young people in their care.”
Gold Award winners will be announced later this year.
