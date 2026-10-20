Yavneh sixth former wins boxing national development championship title

A sixteen year old Sixth Form student from Yavneh College has been crowned England Boxing National Development Champion after winning the Junior Boxing Under 44kg title at the national championships in Kettering on Sunday 18 October.

Nathan Fraser from Borehamwood started training at JABxing boxing club at the age of eleven and has been competing professionally for three years under the guidance of coaches Josh Burnham and Jamal Morrison.

Proud father Richard Fraser, who trains alongside Nathan, told Jewish News: “He did amazingly, and we are incredibly proud of him. What makes his achievements even more impressive is the number of setbacks he has faced over the years, yet he never gave up.

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“There were times when he was on the wrong end of some very questionable decisions from judges, and occasions when he arrived at the ring only to discover that his opponent had not turned up. Despite those disappointments, there was never a moment when his head dropped or when he considered walking away. He has shown resilience, determination, and character throughout every challenge, and that is something we are all immensely proud of and something that makes this win even sweeter.”

JABxing head coach Josh Burnham said: “It couldn’t have happened to a nicer kid. He’s a testament to hard work and dedication to the game.”

Coach Jamal Morrison told Jewish News: “After working with Nathan for over three years, watching him become a national champion was a special moment. Nathan has always showed a fantastic work ethic and an absolute dedication to his boxing training. A willingness to improve with every session. A great lad. He should be extremely proud of this achievement. I certainly am!”

Fraser’s next challenge is the NAGBC (National Amateur Boxing Championships) running from 25 October through to late November 2026.