Yotam Ottolenghi surprises cooking club meet-up in north London
A gathering of amateur cooks doing recipes by the Israeli chef did not know he was making a visit
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
If you ever wondered what celebrity chefs do on their day off, popping in to a flat in north London to hang out with amateur cooks was probably not on your list of options.
And yet that’s exactly what Yotam Ottolenghi did yesterday. You may recall I wrote recently about the new North London Ottolenghi Cooking Club, which had its inaugural meet-up late last year. After seeing the article in Jewish News Yotam decided to come along to the next one as a surprise.
Twenty keen followers of the man, his brand and his recipe books each contributed a dish to a lunch gathering that took place in a home in north London on Sunday afternoon.
Among them were aubergine dumplings from Flavour; raw beets and herb salad, and squash with chilli yogurt and coriander sauce from Plenty More; butter beans with preserved lemon, chilli and herb oil from OTK Shelf Love; apricot and almond cake with cinnamon topping from Sweet; puttanesca-style salmon traybake and Dutch apple pie from Comfort; gigli pasta with chickpeas and spinach, and sweet ‘n’ salty feta cheesecake from Simple; sweet and sour fish from Jerusalem; and vegetable paella from Plenty.
Yotam stayed for more than two hours, eating and chatting, and was challenged to name the dishes and the books they came from. He did so with good humour and surprisingly good recall.
London-based Israeli Doron Bar-Gil, who founded the club, had been working behind the scenes to arrange the visit. “Seeing Yotam Ottolenghi trying dishes made from his very own recipes was such an incredible experience. He was candid and happy to share personal stories which made the entire experience very unique and very real. This is a reminder that food is a language of its own and connects us all.
“Watching Yotam eat the aubergine dumplings dish I made felt like I’d been given access to the culinary red carpet and my humble creation had taken on a whole new gravity.
“I cannot wait for our next gathering but in truth it can’t get any better than this!”
Sharon said “He is such a lovely easy-going person, very interested in everyone’s stories. I was so chuffed when he walked up to the table and took his phone out to photograph my foccacia which was made in his honour, And he said it was really good! I’m in heaven.”
A self-confessed Ottolenghi obsessive, I’ve met Yotam several times, most recently at the book signing for Comfort at his Hampstead store, where he calmly and patiently inscribed the eight books I bought with a personal message for each recipient. On chatting yesterday I reminded him of the demo I attended a where he made the rolled pavlova, which is now, as I told him, my go-to dessert, and he remembered that at the demo he auctioned it for charity and it was my friend who bought it (for several hundred pounds – it was that good!).
Nadia, who hosted yesterday’s event, said: “When I opened the door to him it felt as if I was greeting an old friend rather than meeting him for the first time. He was warm friendly and sincere. I think he enjoyed all the food because he cleaned his plate – always a good sign!”
The group featured a young couple on their second date, two grandmothers and “everyone in between,” said Nadia. “A really cosmopolitan group, which embodies London living. The common thread? Yotam Ottolenghi, of course.”
Carmen asked him to critique her sweet and sour fish dish as she felt it needed more ooomph. He graciously told her that the cod was too thick and that it needed more vinegar and sugar to create the sweet/sour – “even though I followed his recipe”, she said. “I felt an extreme sense of joy when he showed up, like a kid getting their much wanted present at Chanukah.”
When asked what chefs he admires, Yotam said he loves Nigella and he recommended Noor Murad’s new book.
“The best thing about the afternoon was that while I was eating all these delicious Ottolenghi dishes I looked up and there he was at the buffet table, helping himself to them, as well!” said Kiran.
When asked how he stays so slim, Yotam laughed and patted his loose shirt, saying “You don’t know what’s hiding under here,” but revealed that he goes for a run most days and rarely has an evening meal as he spends all day eating. However he let slip that he was going to his good friends Sarit and Itamar (of Honey & Co) for dinner. He shared that he doesn’t cook his elaborate dishes for his children (aged 12 and 9) as they like simpler food.
Yotam posted about the visit on his Instagram, saying “Everything was delicious.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.