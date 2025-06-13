Young Jewish professionals raise thousands to support abuse victims at landmark JWA fundraiser

More than 130 young Jewish professionals gathered in London on Thursday night for the first ever fundraiser by Jewish Women’s Aid’s newly formed Young Committee, raising vital funds for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Held on a rooftop in the City of London, the event marked the launch of the Young JWA Committee – a group of 11 men and women dedicated to raising awareness and money for the UK’s only specialist service supporting Jewish women and children affected by abuse.

Broadcaster Rachel Riley, a JWA ambassador and keynote speaker, urged attendees to help “bust myths” around abuse and back prevention work. Sharing the story of a close friend abused by her partner in her 20s, Riley said many women face “barriers to leaving – including the fear of not being believed or financial control.”

“Jewish Women’s Aid offers a non-judgemental lifeline to victims, survivors, and those seeking their expertise to better help them provide essential services,” she said. “And due to them, lives are literally being saved.”

She added: “It’s up to us to show victims that we know they’re out there. We know their struggles. And we know they don’t deserve to live in fear.”

Attendees were treated to sushi, drinks, live music and a raffle with prizes including a weekend getaway in Portugal and a professional photoshoot – but the focus remained squarely on the urgent need to support women and girls facing abuse.

In a year where JWA has seen a 64 percent rise in sexual violence cases and a 24 percent jump in women seeking help, CEO Sam Clifford said the new committee plays a critical role in mobilising a new generation.

“This group isn’t just raising funds,” she said. “This group not only raises crucial funds but also helps inspire and mobilise the new generation of community leaders dedicated to eliminating violence against women and girls.”

Committee Chair Lucy Summerfield said: “Young people have a vital role to play in driving change, and this was just the beginning. We are excited to build momentum and make a real difference.”

JWA supports more than 800 women annually and relies on the community for 90 percent of its £1.6m funding. On average, Jewish women live with abuse for nearly 10 years before seeking help – more than double the national average.

The Young Committee’s launch comes amid growing concerns over misogyny, gendered violence and harmful attitudes online and offline. Riley concluded: “It’s up to us to drive the change for future generations.”

Need support? Contact Jewish Women’s Aid via www.jwa.org.uk or 0808 801 0500 (free and confidential).