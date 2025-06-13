Young Jewish professionals raise thousands to support abuse victims at landmark JWA fundraiser
Rooftop event launched new Young JWA Committee as demand for support services surges
More than 130 young Jewish professionals gathered in London on Thursday night for the first ever fundraiser by Jewish Women’s Aid’s newly formed Young Committee, raising vital funds for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Held on a rooftop in the City of London, the event marked the launch of the Young JWA Committee – a group of 11 men and women dedicated to raising awareness and money for the UK’s only specialist service supporting Jewish women and children affected by abuse.
Broadcaster Rachel Riley, a JWA ambassador and keynote speaker, urged attendees to help “bust myths” around abuse and back prevention work. Sharing the story of a close friend abused by her partner in her 20s, Riley said many women face “barriers to leaving – including the fear of not being believed or financial control.”
“Jewish Women’s Aid offers a non-judgemental lifeline to victims, survivors, and those seeking their expertise to better help them provide essential services,” she said. “And due to them, lives are literally being saved.”
She added: “It’s up to us to show victims that we know they’re out there. We know their struggles. And we know they don’t deserve to live in fear.”
Attendees were treated to sushi, drinks, live music and a raffle with prizes including a weekend getaway in Portugal and a professional photoshoot – but the focus remained squarely on the urgent need to support women and girls facing abuse.
In a year where JWA has seen a 64 percent rise in sexual violence cases and a 24 percent jump in women seeking help, CEO Sam Clifford said the new committee plays a critical role in mobilising a new generation.
“This group isn’t just raising funds,” she said. “This group not only raises crucial funds but also helps inspire and mobilise the new generation of community leaders dedicated to eliminating violence against women and girls.”
Committee Chair Lucy Summerfield said: “Young people have a vital role to play in driving change, and this was just the beginning. We are excited to build momentum and make a real difference.”
JWA supports more than 800 women annually and relies on the community for 90 percent of its £1.6m funding. On average, Jewish women live with abuse for nearly 10 years before seeking help – more than double the national average.
The Young Committee’s launch comes amid growing concerns over misogyny, gendered violence and harmful attitudes online and offline. Riley concluded: “It’s up to us to drive the change for future generations.”
Need support? Contact Jewish Women’s Aid via www.jwa.org.uk or 0808 801 0500 (free and confidential).
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.